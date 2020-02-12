The Flying Eagles will stage their 88th annual junior ski jumping tournament Sunday with up to 40 youngsters from the midwest ready to fly at the Mt. Washington Ski Complex.
The Eagles join with their partner club in Cameron, where a tournament on a smaller hill will be held Saturday under the direction of Alana Maki-Foust, a former jumper at Silver Mine Hill.
Among the entries Sunday will be up to 25 young Eagles, who have been drilling twice a week at the historic Mt. Washington facility.
“We’ve got lots of jumpers and I look for a good showing by the youngsters,” said coach Nick Mattoon, an alternate on the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team. “The hills are in great shape and we expect a good competition.”
Of the Flying Eagles, he expects Mason Gorski to be among the leaders on the 30-meter hill, where the record was set at 31 meters (102 feet) by Chicago’s Maxim Glyvka last year. Casey Flett of Coelraine won with two jumps of 30 meters (100 feet). Both have graduated to larger hills.
“Gorski has been looking good on the bigger hills,” Mattoon said. “Annie Misurek is really coming around and is one of the top girls entered and we expect Eli Gundry to do well.”
Misurek has been first or second the past three years while Gundry took a first place last year and they were winners in the recent tournament at Iola.
Competition will be held in various age classes on the 30, 15 and 5-meter hills with jumping slated to begin at noon.
“This has been awesome for me,” Mattoon said as a coach. “I really enjoy working with the kids and see them have fun and improve.”
Missing will be some of the better city and Midwest jumpers, who will be competing in a U.S. Cup tournament at Brattleboro, Vt.
For Nordic Combined skiers, a cross country run will be held at and around the bottom of the hill following the jumping.
The Mt. Washington site has been a base of city ski activity since 1892 and the Flying Eagles make the claim as the oldest continuous junior club in the nation.
Later this year, the club expects to have its new 55-meter jump – with its tower seen from well around town – ready for jumping, making the complex one of the better training facilities in the nation.