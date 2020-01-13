Although some of its tops flyers are competing in Europe, the Flying Eagles Ski Club will be well represented this weekend at Silver Mine Hill.
Nick and Nate Mattoon will be among the veteran riders while Logan and Stewart Gundry and Mason Gorski will represent the teenagers.
They will be jumping in Friday’s 5-Hills, U.S. Cup and Junior Nordic World tryouts beginning at 6 p.m. and Saturday’s new head-to-head distance shootout set for 5 p.m. The cross country portion of Nordic Combined will be held at Tower Ridge Saturday.
Missing will be U.S. Team members Ben Loomis and Andrew Urlaub in World Cup and Continental Cup competition in Europe while Landon Lee will be participating in the Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland. Also absent will be Lee’s younger brother Carter, who will be cheering on Landon in Switzerland.
Nick Mattoon, 2018 U.S. Olympic alternate, will be getting his skis out of mothballs for the event. The former Silver Mine winner has not jumped since last year when he had a long jump of 84 meters.
“I’ll probably come out and give everyone a thrill,” he joked, concerning his rusty condition. “I’ll just go out and have some fun and see what I can do.”
Nate, a former U.S. Team member, has been training in Steamboat Springs, Colo., recently and plans to return with some long jumps.
“He said he had four or five jumps to K in recent training and is ready to go,” said father Dan Mattoon.
Stewart Gundry skied well at Steamboat earlier and turned in a monster jump of 115 meters (377 feet) at Steamboat last year. He was the outstanding skier at St. Paul’s tournament just over a week ago when he had the two longest jumps of 47 meters (154 feet). His long jump at Silver Mine last year was 74 meters.
“I feel I fly better on the bigger hills,” said the 14-year old Fall Creek ninth grader. “I just want to jump closer to the bottom of the hill and my goal is to have fun and make the U.S. Junior team in the future.”
Logan made vast improvement last year and expects to continue. This is his third year on Silver Mine and feels he is skiing well.
“This is definitely a fun hill, one of my favorites, there is better air here,” said the 17-year old Fall Creek junior. “I did a PR 83-meter jump in long standing last year but crashed. I’m hoping to beat that and stand it.”
Gorski has been making steady progress and is hoping to complete successful rides in his first year on the big hill.
— Besides Stewart Gundry’s top show at St. Paul, in which he also placed second in Nordic Combined, Annie Misurek was a two-time winner among girls with a long jump of 85 feet, Carter Lee was fourth and Gorski seventh in U16, Logan Gundry fourth in U20 and Jack Misurek third in U10 while others placing well were Jackson Pauls, who won his class uncontested, Jonah Velasquez and Eli Gundry along with Talia Maki-Foust of Cameron. Tony Benzie won Masters uncontested with jumps of 138-148 feet.