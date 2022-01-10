Eau Claire’s top flyers may be in Europe in preparation for the Olympic Games but that does not mean the Flying Eagles will not be represented well this weekend.
At least four budding young stars will fly city colors at the club’s 136th anniversary ski jumping tournament Friday night and Saturday afternoon at Silver Mine Hill.
First-year Flying Eagles junior coach Brian Wallace sees a lot of potential and expects the youngsters to do well at the K90 facility southwest of town.
“Working with the kids has been awesome,” said the 28-year-old Wallace, a St. Paul native and former leading U.S. jumper now living here and working at Prestige Auto. “I see them growing to the next level.”
The skiers are Logan and Stewart Gundry and Landon and Carter Lee. The Gundrys have already taken part in and done well in U.S. Cup action at Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Lake Placid, N.Y.
Stewart Gundry is a member of the U.S. junior team and has shown well in early competitions this season, including winning the Flying Eagles 90th tournament a week ago at the Mount Washington Ski Complex and setting the K55 hill record at 54.5 meters or 179 feet.
The 16-year-old Fall Creek High School junior is set for his fifth try at Silver Mine, starting when he was 11. And he plans to go on to all the 5-Hills events and possibly a trip to Europe later in the season.
“I’m looking forward to it and hoping to break 80 (meters),” said the power jumper. “My goal right now is to make the national team.”
“If he keeps on his path, I think his future looks good,” said Wallace. “Same for Logan, he’s been a late bloomer.”
Logan, who has a goal of making the U.S. junior team as an alternate, is making his fifth appearance at Silver Mine, one of his favorite hills, and has reached as far as the mid-80s.
“I’m hoping to fly to the red line (K point),” said the 19-year-old Chippewa Valley Technical College student. “Flying is just a lot of fun and the adrenaline rush is a blast.”
The most experienced of the group is Landon Lee, who took part in the 2020 Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland and also jumped in the World Junior championships as a member of the U.S. junior team which he has decided to step back from.
“I’m hoping to do well, but you never know,” said the 19-year-old North High School grad who is currently working. “I’ve gone 84.5 meters but I’m not taking this as seriously as I was. We’ll see.”
Carter Lee, like older brother Landon, has not had a lot of training this season but the 17-year-old North junior is looking forward to getting back into it. He’s been on the hill three years but his first jumping this season came last weekend at Minneapolis.
“I’m still really excited and can’t wait for Silver Mine,” said Lee, whose goal is to make the Junior Nationals later this year. “I love the hill. I did 78 (meters) two years ago and hoping to go around 80.”
The Silver Mine hill record is 96 meters or 315 feet set by Slovenia’s Mikael Kveder in 2014.
Flying Eagles preparing for the Olympic Games competing currently in Europe are 23-year-old Ben Loomis, who will be making his second appearance in Nordic Combined, and 20-year-old ski jumper Andrew Urlaub, who had a sensational early season and scored the equivalent of World Cup points.