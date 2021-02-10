Three international competitors join a club builder as 2021 inductees into the Eau Claire Ski Club/Flying Eagles Hall of Fame.
Matt Gundry, who has acted as project chairman on Mount Washington’s new 55-meter ski slide, has been honored for directing the work in seeing the 100-foot tower erected and ready for flying.
Taking part in World Championship events at some level were Adam Loomis, Elisabeth Anderson Lehr and Emilee Anderson.
They will be introduced at the dedication of the new jump Saturday, Feb. 20 and inducted at the ski club’s golf outing at Hallie in September.
The Hall of Fame originated in 1988 and now has 81 members plus 10 from the early era.
Matt Gundry
Gundry's son Logan came home from school one day with a learn-to-ski flyer and his father tagged along to the Mt. Washington ski area.
Little did Matt know at the time that about 10 years later it would lead into the clouds under his supervision at Eau Claire’s historic 130-year old site.
As a structural engineer by trade, it made sense that Gundry would direct the more than $800,000 project made possible through a large donation from the Severson family and with the help of a dedicated support cast of volunteers that toiled most every weekend of the year.
Four years and thousands of hours and much sweat later, Gundry can look back in pride as the new jump, built according to international FIS standard, will be dedicated Feb. 20 as the nation’s finest new ski facility.
Gundry has a special interest in the Flying Eagles with three sons – Logan, 18; Stewart, 15, and Eli, 13 all successful jumpers and he would like to see them ski in Europe and the Junior World championships someday. Recently at Chicago, Stewart, a power jumper, unloaded a mighty 80-meter flight, one meter off the hill record and far beyond all others.
Matt played football and basketball at Fall Creek under legendary coach Ron Schultz in his high school days and earned an engineering degree at Michigan Tech. Gundry and his partner sold their local company to CBS Squared of Chippewa Falls, where he is now employed.
Elisabeth Anderson Lehr
Anderson Lehr is one of the pioneers in the movement to gain status for women’s ski jumping at the World championship and Olympic levels.
She got a late start jumping at 11 years of age but just two years later she had advanced to Olympic-sized Silver Mine Hill and the bigger jumps to become one of the top female jumpers in the country.
As one of three girls, she took part for the U.S. Team in the 2006 World Junior championships at Kranj, Slovenia, taking 20th place.
Known for her great determination, she set the Mt. Washington 40-meter hill record at 43.5 meters or 143 feet in 2006 after being the top jumper in the 2005 tournament. She went on to take first in Nordic Combined and second in jumping in the Junior Nationals at Steamboat Springs, Colo., and was named Central Division Female Skier of the Year three times.
On an international scale, the Memorial High School graduate scored Continental Cup points but saw her career cut short when she suffered a major knee injury in Austria in the summer of 2006 and underwent surgery.
After schooling at Westminster College in Salt Lake City and the Illinois College of Optometry, she is now an Optometrist and half-owner of an Eye Clinic in Rupert, Idaho. She is married to Andy Lehr and they are the parents of 6-month old Logan.
Elisabeth, 31, is still on her skis, serving as a part-time ski instructor and spends a lot of time in the mountains.
Emilee Anderson
Following in the ski tracks of older sister Elisabeth, Anderson made history as a 16-year old when she took part and placed ninth in the first Youth Olympic Games in 2012 in Austria, becoming the first U.S. girl to take part in the Olympics. Females gained regular Olympic status in ski jumping in 2014 at the traditional adult Games in Russia.
As a six-year member of the U.S. Women’s ski jumping team, the Memorial High School graduate spent much of that time competing in Europe, where she skied well enough to gain FIS Cup and Continental Cup points jumping among the top females in the world.
She skied in World Junior championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015 qualifying for the finals in 2015 at Liberec, Czech Republic. In 2017, she piled up 27 FIS Cup points in German meets.
She began on skis at age 5 and went on to win five straight junior tournaments at Mt. Washington that carried over to victories Silver Mine Hill. She became a two-time U.S. National Junior champion . She was named Central Division Female Skier of the Year and was honored as the Leader-Telegram’s Female Athlete of the Year in 2014.
Emilee, 25, who achieved a PR competition jump of 110 meters or 361 feet at Park City, also remains on her skis. Living in Salt Lake City, she serves with the Ski Patrol, or EMT on skis, at the Park City Mountain Resort. She has a CVTC degree and also works for Back Country Gear.
Adam Loomis
Few athletes came as close to taking part in the Olympic Games without making it.
As the heart of the U.S. Nordic Combined team and a consistent contributor for six years, it looked like Loomis had secured a spot in 2018, placing second in a Park City qualifying meet. But he was overlooked later due to a qualifying scoring technicality.
With his ultimate goal gone, he retired at the end of the season at age 26 citing an inability to master consistent jumping and with no bitterness over his lost opportunity.
Loomis’ resume shows he achieved most everything else. He joined the Flying Eagles at age 10 and two years later was at Silver Mine Hill. He won the National Junior ski jumping championship in 2008 and set the Mt. Washington hill record at 46.5 meters or 153 feet.
After placing 12th in Nordic Combined at the 2012 World Junior championships, he went on to make 30 World Cup starts, scoring points on many occasions. He took part in four World Championships, placing 33rd in 2017. In his final World Cup start, he placed 24th in Japan.
Despite his jumping problems, he returned late in the 2017 season to win the Canadian jumping championship and had a PR of 135 meters (443 feet) at Obertsdorf, Germany.
What Loomis can look back on with pride is leading the way for younger brother Ben to an Olympic spot on the 2018 team. He lives with Ben in Park City and after coaching for more than a year in Alaska, he is now coaching the Park City Nordic Combined program.