The new 55-k hill record has come home — and to a deserving athlete.
Stewart Gundry of the host club flew 54.5 meters or 179 feet on his second jump to break the former mark of 54 meters in winning the U20 class of the Flying Eagles' 90th annual ski jumping tournament Sunday at the cold Mount Washington Ski Complex.
“It feels nice to have the record in that I’ve put in the time working on it,” said the 16-year old sophomore at Fall Creek High School whose dad, Matt Gundry, played a major role in designing and directing the construction of the new facility.
Actually, Stewart shares the record with 20-year old Jacob Fuller of Chicago, who also flew 54.5 meters on his second jump in winning Senior Class.
However, Fuller had the advantage of more speed as he went from gate 17 on the slide to gate 13 for Gundry, according to official starter Chad Winrich at the top of the slide.
The two also tied for top honors in the tournament with 222.3 total points.
Gundry had a first ride of 50.5 meters (166 feet) in besting older brother Logan for class honors. Fuller jumped 53 meters (174 feet) on his first ride but couldn’t match Gundry’s style.
“I’ve gone a little farther in training but I had some pretty good jumps today,” said Stewart, a member of the U.S. Junior Ski Team who placed third in last week’s U.S. Cup meet at Lake Placid, N.Y.
Logan had jumps of 49 and 52 meters (161 and 171 feet) to take second overall in the tournament.
“I was hoping to go a little farther but I’m totally happy with my jumps,” said Logan, 19.
The top female was Sandra Sproch of Chicago, who had jumps of 40.5 and 43 meters (133 and 141 feet) in besting Flying Eagle Annie Misurek by a solid margin.
“I am happy with my jumps,” said the 13-year old Misurek. “I haven’t had a lot of training.”
Overall, there were 63 jumpers including 14 Flying Eagles in the competition who braved zero temperatures on four different-sized hills.
The top jumpers on the K30 hill were Simon Langer, of Cloquet, Minn., and Elisa Whiting of Madison with Langer’s two jumps of 26.5 meters (87 feet) the longest along with Cameron’s Rylan Zielie, who won the Open Class.
Brady Blust of the Norge Ski Club of Chicago set the pace on the 15-meter hill along with female winner Elisa Whiting of Madison while the major winners on the 7-meter were Madison’s David Whiting and Ayla Ahmed. Layla Gerstner of Cameron was the female Open winner.
Results 55k
U20 Male: 1. Stewart Gundry, Flying Eagles, jumps of 50.5and 54.5 meters (166 and 179 feet) for 222.3 total points; 2. Logan Gundry, FE 49-52 (161-171). 204.1; 3. Liam Nichols, Chicago 41-44 (135-144), 154.3.
U20 Female: 1. Anna Zigman, Minneapolis 42-36.5 (138-120), 131.1.
U16 Male: 1. Isak Nichols, Chicago 45-50.5 (148-166), 193.7; 2. Nathan Krotz, Minneapolis 43.5-42 (143-154), 175.2; 3. Anders Chicago 41-45 (135-148), 161.6.
U16 Female: 1. Sandra Sproch, Chicago 40.5-43 (133-141), 150.1; 2. Annie Misurek, FE 37-35.5 (121-117), 110.3.
Senior: 1. Jacob Fuller, Chicago 53-54.5 (174-179), 222.3; 2. Tony Benzie, FE 49-52f (161-171f),173.1.
Results 30k
U12 Male: 1. Simon Langer, Cloquet, MN 26.5-26.5 (87-87), 183.5; 2. Evan Giese, Chicago 26-25 (87-82), 174.0; 3.Jacob Larson, St. Paul 23-25 (75-82), 153.0; 4. Isaac Jacobson, FE 21-22.5 (69-74), 137.0; 8. Ethan Kuehl, FE 20-21.5 (66-71), 128.5.
U12 Female: 1.Elisa Whiting, Madison 24-21.5 (79-71), 151.0; 2.Alaina Newton, St. Paul 15.,5-1`7 (51-56), 92.0; 3. Astrid Morris, Cloquet 14-16.5 (46-64), 84.0.
Open Male: 1. Ryan Zielie, Cameron 23-26.5 (75-84), 158.5.
Open Female: 1. Kaua Copenhaver, Ishpeming, Mich.,24-24 (79-79), 161.0; 2. Kate Johnson, FE 21-20 (69-66), 158.5.
Results K15
U10 Male: 1. Brady Blust, Chicago 13.5-13 (44-43), 186.8; 2.Boone Keenan, Westby 15-12 (36-39), 166.1; 3. Anton Bauer, Madison 11.5-10.5 (38-34), 161.9; 4. Ethan Kuehl, FE 10.5-11 (34-36), 158.3; 5. Erik Jacobson, FE 10.5-11 (34-36), 157.8; Isaiah Wensink, FE 11-11 (36-36), 136.4.
U10 Female: 1. Elisa Whiting, Madison 13.5-13.5 (44-44), 200.4; 2. Ava Chapman, St, Paul 9.5-10 (31-33), 149.4; 3. Astrid Morris, Cloquet 9-8.5 (30-28), 131.5.
Open Female: 1. Zoey Pleotis, Chicago 9.5-10 (31-33), 141.9; 2. Ashlyn Sunde, FE 5-5.5 (15-18), 84.5.
Results K7
U8 Female: 1. Ayla Ahmed, Madison 5.5-6.5 (18-21), 183.0; 2. Evelyn Kuehl, FE 6-5 (20-16), 176.0; 3. Quinn Peterson, Cloquet 5-4.5 (16-15), 165.0.
U18 Male: 1. David Whiting, Madison 6.5-7 (21-23), 198.0; 2. Miles Stanton, Chicago 3.5-6 (11-20), 163.5; 3. Teppen Denney, 5.5-4 (18-13), 162.5.
Open Female: 1. Layla Gerstner, Cameron 6-6 (20-20), 180.5; 2.Talia Maki-Foust, Cameron 5-5 (16-16), 169.0; 3. Marlies Lange, FE 4.5-40 (15-13), 154.0.
Open Male: 1. Anthony Boudreau, Minneapolis 6-6 (20-20), 183.0; 2. Weston Harder, Cameron, 4.5-6.5 (15-21), 177.0 2. Ashton Boudreau, Minneapolis 5.5-6 (18-20), 177.0; 4. Bradley Harder, Cameron 5-4.5 (16-15), 166.5; 4. Walter Gerstner, Cameron 5-5 (16-16), 166.5; 6. Jonah Velasquez, FE 4-4 (13-13), 154.0