Logan and Matt Gundry got their first shot at competition with the best young skiers in the world Thursday.
As members of the U.S. World Junior Championship Team, they took part in the championships at Zakopane, Poland and although they finished down the list, it was an experience they can build on.
Stewart, 16, ranked second of the four Americans, finishing 52nd with a jump of 76 meters (249 feet) while Logan, 19, wound up 57th with a jump of 73.5 meters (242 feet).
Leading the U.S. was Erik Belshaw, a 17-year-old from Steamboat Springs, Colo., who was 18th on jumps of 97 and 92.5 meters (318 and 304) in the competition that saw Austria sweep the first three places.
The winner was Daniel Tschofenig, who will turn 20 later this month. He had jumps of 102 and 107 meters (335 and 351 feet) to best runner-up David Haagen and third place finisher Markus Mueller.
The fourth American was Maxim Glyvka, a 15-year-old from the Norge Ski Club of Chicago and former hill record holder at the Mount Washington Ski Complex. He was 55th with a jump of 73 meters (240).
With the Gundrys taking part, it gave the Flying Eagles Ski Club entry in the World ski jumping tournament for the fifth straight year – the previous four by Andrew Urlaub and many earlier by Nordic Combiner Ben Loomis and several others.
Stewart, a member of the U.S. Junior Team and a junior at Fall Creek High School, has impressed as a power jumper in recent years. He won the Central championship and placed third in the National meet last season.
Over the New Year’s weekend, he set a hill record of 54.5 meters (179 feet) while winning at Mount Washington in the Flying Eagles Invitational.
Two weeks later, he took a bad fall in training at Silver Mine Hill, suffering a slight concussion. But he bounced back the following weekend to take two high places at Westby with a long jump of 109 meters (358 feet) that ranked second best of the tournament.
Logan is described as a “late comer” by Flying Eagles coach Brian Wallace and has jumped among the leaders the past two seasons. He won his division in the Central championships a year ago at Coleraine, Minn.
This season, the Fall Creek graduate and current student at Chippewa Valley Technical College achieved his goal of making the U.S. Junior World Team and has taken part in several international European meets with Stewart in recent weeks.