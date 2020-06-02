Paul Jastrow’s contribution to ski jumping in the United States has been rewarded.
The Flying Eagles Ski Club official has been selected for the 2020 West Family Award, given annually to recognize an outstanding dedicated U.S. Ski and Snowboard certified official for the year or over the years.
In a statement from the Ski Jumping/Nordic Combined Sport Committee, under the leadership of Tiger Shaw, U.S. Ski and Snowboard President and CEO, Jastrow was cited for his involvement in all areas of the sport nationally.
“Paul is involved with ski jumping at almost every level,” the statement said. “He works tirelessly for his home club and is one of the main drivers behind their annual Silver Mine competition.”
It went on to say he is president of Central Ski Jumping and manages a wide variety of meetings, competitions, camps and programs and has also created a scoring program which is being used across the nation.
In addition, he also chairs the U.S. Ski Jumping Officials Committee, the Hills Committee and will begin to certify jumps on top of his judging and jury responsibilities.
Starting with the junior club, the Jastrow family has been involved with the Flying Eagles for two decades. That includes wife Tami, who serves in many capacities, and sons Zach and Mike.
Paul, a Milwaukee native who graduated from UW-La Crosse, has acted as chief of competition at the Silver Mine tournaments for the past nine years while Zach has served as chief of hill through most of that time.
Among the committees Paul is involved with are Competition, Officials, Central Coaches, Hills, U.S. Cup and Five Hills.
“It seems like Paul sits on almost every committee in ski jumping in the U.S.,” according to the release. “One would be hard pressed to find someone who is doing more for ski jumping in America, or involved in more areas of the sport.”