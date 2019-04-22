Landon Lee has joined Ben Loomis and Andrew Urlaub as Flying Eagles nominated by USA Nordic as members of the National ski team for the 2019-20 season, based on the ability to meet specific criteria.
Loomis, who took part in the 2018 South Korea Olympic Games, was named to the Nordic Combined B team with only Taylor Fletcher, Steamboat Springs, Colo., selected to the A team.
Loomis’ season was highlighted by his 33rd place finish as the top American in the World championships in Seefeld, Austria. He is joined on the B Team by Jasper Good, Steamboat, and Jared Shumate and Stephen Schumann, Park City, Utah.
Urlaub had a busy and successful season as a 17-year old and has been named to the jumping C Team along with Patrick Gasienica, Chicago, and Decker Dean, Steamboat.
Urlaub led the U.S. by taking 27th in the Junior World championships in Finland and then qualified for and placed 44th as the third American in the World large hill championships in Austria.
Heading the A Team is Kevin Bickner while Casey Larson was placed on the B Team. Both are from Chicago Norge.
Lee, 16, was one of the nation’s top junior jumpers. He placed fourth in the Junior Nationals and fifth in the U.S. Cup series while winning 5-Hills tournaments at Westby and Minneapolis.
He is joined by Greyson Scharffs, Park City; Camden Wilkinson and Erik Belshaw, Steamboat and Hunter Gibson, Chicago.