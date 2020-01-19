While the Flying Eagles Ski Club staged ski jumping tournaments on Saturday, two of its favorite sons were making noise in Europe.
Landon Lee took part in the Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland and Andrew Urlaub made a major breakthrough in Poland.
Lee, 17, the third city skier to compete in the Games held every four years, placed 32nd in Lausanne, Switzerland with jumps of 68 and 67 1/2 meters (223 and 222 feet) good for 140.5 points.
Teammate Erik Belshaw, Steamboat Springs, Colo, was the other U.S. entry and took 22nd on jumps of 82 and 75 1/2 meters. The competition was won by Marco Woergoetter of Austria with jumps of 91 1/2 and 90 meters.
It was a huge weekend for Urlaub, who scored two top 10 finishes, including a fourth place, in FIS Cup competition in Zakopane, Poland.
The 17 year old missed the podium by one point Saturday when he soared 135 and 128 1/2 meters (443 and 422 feet) to score 269.1 points while third place finisher Josef Ritzer of Austria totaled 270.1 points. Urlaub’s jump of 135 meters was the longest of the competition, won by Maximilian Steiner of Austria who had jumps of 132 and 134 meters.
Urlaub came back Sunday to take 10th place with jumps of 131 and 124 1/2 meters (430 and 409 feet) to score 232.9 points in action won by Stefan Rainer of Austria.
In the field of 74 jumpers, it was far and away the top effort by the seven American entries. The only other to score points was Decker Dean, Steamboat, who was 26th Saturday and 19th Sunday. The next best was Casey Larson, a member of the 2018 Olympic team from Chicago who was 50th and 43rd.
Urlaub’s effort vaulted him to 40th place in the season standings with 99 points.