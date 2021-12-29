The local ski jumping season kicks off Sunday as the Flying Eagles Ski Club stages its 90th annual junior tournament at the remodeled Mount Washington Ski Complex.
The tournament has been moved to Sunday from its original Saturday date and according to club officials, jumping will begin at 10:45 a.m. on the smaller hills with action graduating from the 7, 15 and 30-meter jumps to the new 55-meter facility for jumping at 2:30 p.m.
Judging from last year’s tournament, a field of more than 100 jumpers from the Central U.S. Ski Association, including up to 30 Flying Eagles, will compete for honors.
“We’re expecting the normal participation,” said Paul Jastrow, one of the men in charge of the action “and that should make for an exciting day.”
A few of the leading jumpers are Flying Eagles Stewart and Logan Gundry, according to Nick Mattoon, who is on leave as the junior coach but was here earlier for the Learn-to-Ski event.
“We’ve got about 35 kids from the city who are expected to jump,” said Mattoon, who has worked with the youngsters for three years after a distinguished international career. “It’s been tough in that the kids haven’t had a lot of time to train but some of them are doing pretty well.”
The Gundrys skied well in a junior qualifier at Ishpeming, Mich.,and at Steamboat Springs, Colo., in a U.S. Cup earlier. The leading female is Annie Misurek, who took third place at Ishpeming. Landon and Carter Lee are out of town but will be back for the Silver Mine International meet in two weeks.
Mattoon, who is on job training in Toledo, Ohio and will return late next summer, announced that St. Paul’s Brian Wallace, a leading U.S. jumper in international competition in recent years, is acting as the current coach.
Skiers will be shooting for the 55-meter hill record of 54 meters or 177 feet set by last year’s tournament winner Adeline Swanson of St. Paul. Both Stewart, who was the top local skier, and Logan Gundry, were close behind and expected to threaten that mark this time.
As part of Nordic Combined competition, there will also be a cross country race to be held after the jumping at the bottom of the hill.