Ben Loomis virtually assured himself of a repeat trip to the Winter Olympic Games. Andrew Urlaub stayed in contention despite one of his weakest performances of the season.
The two Flying Eagles took part in the U.S. Olympic ski trials held over the weekend at Lake Placid, NY.
Loomis won the ski jump portion of the Nordic Combined but was passed on the final hill of the cross country course and wound up second to Taylor Fletcher of Steamboat Springs, Colo.
In the special jumping event, Urlaub was far off form with two short jumps and wound up last of the six competitors that saw veteran Kevin Bickner, of Chicago, turn in his best effort of the season to win the event.
Fletcher and Bickner won automatic entry into the Beijing Games in February with their victories and the rest of the members of the 4-man teams will be announced by mid-January.
Loomis’ selection for a trip to China seems a mere formality
“It’s unofficial but extremely likely that I will go,” said the 23-year old Loomis, who took part four years ago in the South Korea Games. “I hold a slim lead in World Cup points over Fletcher.”
None of the other Combined athletes have scored World Cup points.
Loomis started strong with the longest flight of the jumping portion, giving him a 34-second lead for the 10k cross country portion over his nearest rival and 56 seconds over Fletcher, one of the fastest racers in the world.
“I didn’t have my best race but it was OK,” Loomis said. “Fletcher caught me about halfway and then we skied together until he pulled ahead on the last hill.”
Loomis, a former Eau Claire Memorial student who now lives in Park City, Utah, finished 12 seconds behind while Jared Shumate, Park City, was third 44 seconds back and Jasper Good, Steamboat, was 58 seconds behind in fourth place.
It was an unfortunate day for Urlaub, who earlier was one of two team members to score the equivalent of World Cup points needed to qualify for the Olympics. He also took the podium with a third place finish in Continental Cup competition in an impressive early season in Europe.
But he did not have it Saturday with short jumps of 88.5 and 85 meters to finish far off the pace in competition with teammates who he had jumped with or better than most of the early season.
“I had some problems and did not fly like usual,” the 20-year old said. “I don’t know if it was nerves or if I was trying too hard.”
Bickner won with jumps of 96.5 and 96 meters while Decker Dean, Steamboat, was his major competition with jumps of 92.5 and 95 meters. National champion Casey Larson, Chicago, was third followed by Patrick Gasienica, Chicago, and Erik Belshaw of Steamboat.
“I’m certainly disappointed but I’m still confident,” Urlaub said. “If we do wind up with four spots, I’m sure I’ll be in contention.”
Urlaub and Larson have already earned two spots for the team and it could gain two more individually by placing in the top 12 in team competition in upcoming World Cup events, which is certainly attainable.
Anna Hoffman of Madison came from behind to defeat Logan Sankey in the women’s competition.
Reed Zuehlke, a two-time Eau Claire Olympian, served as technical delegate for the event.
The Flying Eagles will host its 90th annual junior tournament Saturday at the Mount Washington Ski Complex beginning at noon.
SKI JUMPING RESULTS
1. Kevin Bickner, jumps of 96 and 96.5 meters (315 and 317 feet), for 257 total points; 2. Decker Dean 92.5-95 (304-312), 244; 3. Casey Larson 91.5-91.5 (301-301), 229; 4. Patrick Gasienica 90-91.5 (295-301), 228.5; 5. Erik Belshaw 88.5-87.5 (291-287). 213; 6. Andrew Urlaub 88.5-85 (291-279) 210.
NORDIC COMBINED
(Jump and 10k race)
1. Taylor Fletcher 24:14; 2. Ben Loomis +12 seconds; 3. Jared Shumate +44; 4. Jasper Good +58; 5. Stephen Schumann +1:27; 6. Niklas Malacinski +2:03; 7. Grant Andrews +2:42; 8. Evan Nichols +3:13; 9. Carter Brubaker +4:06; 10. Erik Lynch +4:07.