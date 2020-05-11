PARK CITY, Utah – Three Eau Claire international ski jumpers have been nominated for the 2020-21 National Ski Team based on their ability to meet specific criteria over the past season, according to USA Nordic.
They are Flying Eagles Ben Loomis, 21, Nordic Combined; Andrew Urlaub, 18, special ski jumping and Landon Lee, 17, ski jumping junior team.
Loomis is a veteran member of the team who took part in the 2018 South Korea Olympics after being a medalist in the World Junior Championships and last season took part in World Cup action and scored Continental Cup points.
“Loomis finished the year ranked 24th in the year-end (Continental Cup) standings although he competed in only six of the 17 events,” according to USA Nordic. “He hopes to find success on the World Cup next season.”
Taylor Fletcher and Jared Shumate, both of Steamboat Springs, Colo., head up the team with Loomis.
Urlaub finished 18th in the World Junior Championships in Germany and highlighted his season by placing fourth and posting the long jump in FIS Cup action in Poland. He scored 99 FIS Cup points and scored in five Continental Cup events besides seeing some World Cup action.
“Urlaub showed that he is getting closer to World Cup,” USA Nordic reported. “He is expected to be an athlete to watch this season as he enters his final year of Junior World Championship eligibility where he could fight for the podium.”
The five-man team is headed by veteran World Cup contender Kevin Bickner and also includes Olympic jumper Casey Larson, both of Chicago Norge.
Lee qualified for and took part in the Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland, where he finished 32nd and closed the season in FIS Cup and Continental Cup action in Europe. The six-man junior team is headed by Erik Belshaw, Steamboat Springs.
Two-time World Cup champion Tara Geraghty-Moats, West Fairview, Vt., heads the women’s Nordic Combined team while Nina Lussi, Lake Placid, N.Y., tops the women’s ski jumping team with Madison’s Anna Hoffman expecting to compete.
— In the Virtual Junior Championships held on film, Flying Eagles Annie Misurek was second in U12 girls; Eli Gundry fifth in U12 boys and Stuart Gundry ninth in U14 boys. Among the judges were Flying Eagles products Ben Loomis and Andrew Urlaub.