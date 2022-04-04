U.S. Nordic Combined Olympic standout Ben Loomis and ski jumping alternate Andrew Urlaub are the current showcase for younger Flying Eagles to look up to.
But what’s waiting in their wake?
The bad news is that for one of the few times ever there were no Eau Claire entries in the Nordic Junior Nationals at Salisbury, Conn., in February. But don’t be misled. There is plenty of activity going on at the four-jump Mount Washington Ski Complex.
“I feel we just skipped a generation,” said Urlaub who lives across from the facility. “There are more cars and kids there than I’ve ever seen.”
International official Dan Mattoon, the backbone of the club over the past 25 years, agrees.
“The junior club is blossoming big time,” he said. “There’s a ton of kids there and we’re looking for big things in the future.”
He set the number at about 45 enthusiastic hopefuls.
One of the positive factors cited is the work of coaches Brian Wallace, Nate Mattoon and Doug Wahl with the return of Nick Mattoon expected this summer.
And it should also be noted that two of the younger skiers – Logan and Stewart Gundry -- jumped in the Junior World Championships in Poland last winter.
The young skiers have a real hero to follow in Loomis, who placed 15th and 19th in individual events and led the U.S. to a sixth-place team finish in the Beijing Games in February while making his second Olympic appearance.
“I’m very happy with my season,” he said. “I came in with high expectations and met and even exceeded some of them.”
As great as his Olympic experience was, he went beyond that to finish the World Cup season in the cradle of skiing – the Holmenkollen at Oslo, Norway. He finished 12th after posting the second-longest jump.
“It was a great way to end the World Cup season,” he said.
He scored in 10 of the 11 meets he entered and totaled 76 points to lead Americans by a wide margin.
And he’s not done yet.
“I’ve committed myself to the next four seasons and I’ll be looking to build on these results,” he said. “A goal. That would be a medal.”
Loomis, 23, who now resides in Park City, Utah, schools online with Devry University and as a member of the Army’s World Class Athlete Program attends military classes.
Urlaub missed the Olympic trip by the narrowest of margins and partly due to scheduling technicalities.
In a Continental Cup pre-Olympic jump at China in December, teammates Erik Belshaw and Patrick Gasienica were selected as U.S. jumpers to compete and scored points (top 30), and that allowed them preference by U.S. qualifying criteria. It was almost a certainty that Urlaub would have qualified in a limited field of just 33 jumpers, which included nine Chinese, not yet skilled to international standards.
Urlaub, 20, placed second and third in the U.S. National championships; placed third in a Continental Cup meet in Europe and scored Grand Prix (World Cup) points in the early season.
Honored to be selected, the Gundrys finished far down the list in the World Juniors in Poland but it was a learning experience.
Logan, who will attend Northern Michigan University, was coming off a crash at Westby and was not expecting a lot but had a fun time.
“I’ll keep jumping and at the end of the summer decide how much I want to put into it,” said Logan, who will turn 20 this summer.
He had a season of some high domestic finishes, along with Stewart, 16, a member of the U.S. Junior team.
“It was a fun experience,” Stewart said of the World Juniors. “I was used to U.S. competition and it showed me what the next level of the sport is. I didn’t do my best but for a first time, it was about what I expected.
“I’ll try to take a step to the next level, that’s my goal but the key will be experience. I want to see where it takes me.”
The junior at Fall Creek High School crashed in a trial run and missed the Silver Mine tournament but won at Minneapolis and had several other high finishes. He also won the Flying Eagles junior tournament and set the hill record on the new Mount Washington 55-meter jump.
Landon Lee, who skied in the 2020 Junior Olympics in Switzerland and took second in the U.S Junior Nationals, suffered a severe knee injury at Westby in January, missed the rest of the season and won’t be ready until Fall.
“I’m hoping to get back and ski the Central circuit but not seriously,” he said.
Younger brother Carter Lee is also going to back off some but plans to keep going in Central meets.
The Flying Eagles celebrated its 136th anniversary tournament at Silver Mine Hill in January and veterans Christian Friberg, St. Paul, and 2018 Olympic alternate Nick Mattoon put on an exciting show before 2,500 fans.
Flying Eagle two-time Olympian Reed Zuehlke served the top position of Technical Delegate at the Beijing Olympics and named Dan Mattoon a style judge. Mattoon also served in Germany and Finland in a busy season. Paul Jastrow acted as Technical Delegate at the U.S. Nationals with son Zach as a judge, and Paul served as Chief of Competition at the Junior Nationals.
The year also saw two-time city Olympian (1952 and 1956) and National Hall of Fame member Billy Olson die at age 91.