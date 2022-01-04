Nick Mattoon, who capped his outstanding career as a 2018 U.S. Olympic alternate, headlines the Flying Eagles/Eau Claire Ski Club Hall of Fame class for 2022.
He is joined by the father and son team of Jim and Chad Winrich, whose long-time volunteer work tops the club builder category that includes several candidates.
They will be introduced at the club’s annual Tournament at Silver Mine Hill January 14-15 and inducted later in the year.
The Hall of Fame originated in 1988 and now has 85 members plus 10 from the early era.
Nick Mattoon
The then-22-year-old finished just a shade out of landing a berth on the four-man 2018 U.S. Olympic Team in tryouts at Park City, Utah.
He had built up to that point by becoming one of the U.S. Ski Team’s most successful jumpers, producing top domestic and international results throughout a career that began as a toddler at the Mount Washington Ski Complex.
Mattoon began to put his name up in lights in 2013 when he won the Junior National championship in competition at Minneapolis. He went on to compete in the World Junior championships in the Czech Republic that year and again the following year in Kazakhstan.
He won back-to-back U.S. Cup championships that included a season-long series of tournaments across the country in 2014 and 2015 and in international competition scored 177 FIS Cup points in 2014 and 160 in 2015 mainly in Europe against top foreign athletes.
Despite being plagued by leg injuries, he placed sixth and seventh in the national championships in 2015 and the following year took the podium by placing third at Lake Placid on the normal hill after taking fifth on the large hill at Park City, Utah.
He had several outstanding individual performances though the years including a top finish and long jump at his home Silver Mine Hill in 2015.
The Eau Claire Memorial grad scored Continental Cup points in Europe in 2017 but continued to battle leg problems in 2018. He scored FIS Cup points and finished sixth and seventh at nationals in an effort to regain his earlier form entering the Olympic Trials.
Mattoon, who boosted a long career jump of 140 meters (459 feet), skied at Silver Mine and the 5-Hills circuit in 2019 but retired as an international competitor.
He follows father Dan and mother Lisa into the Hall of Fame.
Jim Winrich
He was involved with the rebuilding of the Mount Washington Ski Complex twice, first in the late 1980s when the hill was streamlined and recently with the enlarging of the big hill into a 55-meter erected according to modern FIS specifications.
Winrich, 73, got involved with the junior club in the 1980s when son Chad was developing into a skilled jumper at a young age. His volunteer efforts included working at and preparing the hill and coaching.
After stepping away for many years, he returned during the past decade to the senior club along with Chad to once again get involved in volunteer work, answering the call of the club for help.
“I always went to the tournaments but Chad and I decided we wanted to be a part of it and we could keep each other company,” Jim said.
Over the most part of the last decade, he could be seen trucking the jumpers from the bottom to the top of hill after they completed their jumps. He was also available to step in and do whatever needed to be done.
At the Junior Nationals in 2017, he and Chad were called upon to serve in an official capacity as starter and trucker for the Norge Ski Club of Chicago. Last year, he acted as Chief of Competition at the inaugural tournament for the new 55-meter hill at Mount Washington.
“It’s been fun,” he said.” You get to see the young jumpers grow up and mature. It’s satisfying to deal with them and I’m hoping to be involved for many years.”
Chad Winrich
His promising ski jumping career came to an end at the age of 17 in 1990 at Suicide Hill in Ishpeming, Mich., when he took a spectacular spill and suffered broken vertebrae in his back in a Junior Olympics qualifier meet. He never jumped again.
“I lost my courage to dive out over my skis,” he said. “I had nightmares of it.”
He was the outstanding Flying Eagles ski jumper in the club’s tournaments in 1987 and 1990, was second in 1989 and won the Skier of the Year award in 1988. He jumped Silver Mine for the first time in 1990 before being injured.
Chad, now 49, returned to the ski hills in 2010 answering a call for help to keep the club alive. He has served 10 years at the top of the 146-foot tower as starter for the skiers and is now designated Chief Starter.
“It’s a great time up there, a lot of fun,” he said. “I’ve been the starter for several skiers who have gone on to the Olympics.”
He said he can hear all the hill talk through his radio and that he enjoys the camaraderie with the athletes.
“It reminds me of when I was skiing,” he said.
He also serves as a volunteer, doing whatever comes along at both hills and acts as flag man at the Mount Washington tournaments.
HALL OF FAME
1988 – LeMoine Batson, Jimmy Hendrickson, Billy Olson, Keith Zuehlke, Lloyd Severud, Jimmy Ellingson, Orv Gynnild, Marv Pieper.
1989 – Jim Running, Paul Moehle, Ole Hoff, Fritz Mittelstadt.
1990 – Reed Zuehlke, Dan Wold, Bob Musum.
1991 – Dave Tomten, Oscar Severson, Harold Severson, Ted Laursen.
1992 – Ted Lahner, Vern Powers, Curt Bestul, Ron Buckli.
1993 – Larry Bergh, Jim Severson, Bill Erickson.
1994 – Don Larson, Pinky Schaaf.
1995 – Joe Beaulieu, Dale Severson, Don Walker.
1996 – Dan Mattoon, Pat Hamler.
1997 – Gary Moe, Earl Running Jr.
1998 – Dino Amundson.
1999 – Don Gunem, Erv Dodge.
2000 – Don Amundson, Jim Wahl.
2001 – Bob Anderson, Rebecca Mauch, Tom Isham.
2002 – Dan Ropa.
2003 – Don Dahl, Paul Seipel, Kerm Walker, Tom Hagen.
2004 – Donaldeen Hovland-Gehring, Fred Golden, Bob Lawler.
2005 – Roger Hams, Bob Donaldson, DeMoyn Close, Gary Thompson.
2006 – John Barstad, George Lahner, Norma-Mae Roach-Severson.
2007 – Harvey Hams, Gordon Buckli.
2008 – Dan and Connie Goss, Bill Lawler.
2009 – Mike Fletty, Scott Cramer, Dave Hicks.
2010 – Doug Wahl, Blair Tomten, Bob Schneider.
2015 – Arnie and Lois Domer and Paul, Tami and Zach Jastrow.
2018 – Lisa Mattoon, Paul Loomis, Tim Anderson.
2019 – Vic Sorensen.
2021 – Adam Loomis, Matt Gundry, Elisabeth Anderson Lehr, Emilee Anderson.
2022 – Nick Mattoon, Jim and Chad Winrich.
EARLY-ERA INDUCTEES
Nils Holm, Thomas Hagen, Mel Hendrickson, Tollef Hemmersvedt, Henry Fleming, Ralph Volkman, Earl Running Sr., Ingwald Hendrickson, John “Ole” Olson, Hjalmer “Jolly” Erickson.