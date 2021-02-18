It’s a dream come true for Dan Mattoon and the Flying Eagles Ski Club.
And for U.S. ski jumping in general.
“It’s definitely an exciting time for everybody in the club.” Mattoon said. “Getting the big daddy (towering ski slide) on line changes the landscape of the city.”
It’s the new 55-meter ski jump which can be seen soaring 100 feet above the historic Mount Washington ski area on the west side that has been the base of city skiing since 1892.
It will be dedicated Saturday as the Eau Claire Ski Club/Flying Eagles celebrate its 135th anniversary with a tournament featuring some of the top junior jumpers — including several Flying Eagles — in the Central Division.
Thus, there will be no traditional international tournament at Silver Mine Hill although it is hoped to have a training camp there next weekend.
Saturday’s action will be live-streamed across the world by USA Nordic and shown on WEAU-TV Channel 13.2 (channel 193 on Spectrum) and will open at noon on the 30-meter hill and then move to the 55-meter before moving to the smaller 15 and 5-meter hills for youngsters.
“It’s the newest and top-ranked facility in North America and will serve as a great training facility for Central skiers,” Mattoon said. “It’s the result of a lot of good people and community support with all private donations and credit Matt (Gundry) and his crew of volunteers for putting it together.”
The four-year project is expected to produce jumps close to 60 meters or 200 feet and make it a stepping-stone to the Olympic-sized Silver Mine Hill southwest of town where the record is 96.5 meters or 315 feet.
Unfortunately, due to coronavirus pandemic, all action will take place with no spectators allowed.
There will be cross country action on a new course at Silver Mine Sunday as part of a Nordic Combined National Junior qualifier presented by Chippewa Valley Nordic and the Ski Striders.
“We’ll have a good field of jumpers,” said tournament TD and judge Paul Jastrow. “A couple Flying Eagles to watch would be Stewart Gundry and Carter Lee along with several others.”
Gundry, 15, has outjumped nearly every hill he has jumped on this season and Lee has come on strong, ranking as the top skier in the recent tournament at Westby.
Other top Flying Eagles are Logan and Eli Gundry and 13-year-old Annie Misurek. Some of the invaders who have shown well this year have been Casey Flett, Coleraine, Minn.; Isaak Nichols and Maxim Glyvka, Chicago; Nathan Krotz, Minneapolis; Woody Waugh, Cloquet, Minn., and Estella Hassrick, Madison and Anna Zigman, Minneapolis.
Mattoon said the tournament could attract close to 100 entries — possibly up to 40 Flying Eagles coached by 2018 Olympic alternate Nick Mattoon — from a four-state area. Among the senior entries could be Nate Mattoon and Tony Benzie of the host club. Chief of Competition is Jim Winrich.