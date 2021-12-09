While two of its athletes await their Olympic status, the Flying Eagles/Eau Claire Ski Club is busy preparing for its junior and senior ski jumping tournaments.
The season kicks off on New Year’s Day when the Flying Eagles Juniors stage their 89th tournament at the rebuilt Mount Washington Ski Complex.
Two weeks later — Friday night January 14 and Saturday afternoon the 15th — the action moves to K90 Silver Mine Hill just down the bluff for the club’s 135th anniversary tournament on the Olympic-sized hill.
“We’re busy making snow,” said club official Paul Jastrow. “Our focus right now is on Mount Washington but we are all set to prepare Silver Mine.”
Meanwhile in Europe, Nordic Combined athlete Ben Loomis and ski jumper Andrew Urlaub are taking part in World Cup competition before returning for the U.S. Olympic tryouts at Lake Placid, N.Y., on Christmas weekend.
Loomis has scored in four straight World Cup events as the top U.S. skier while Urlaub scored earlier in Grand Prix on plastic, the equivalent of the World Cup. That apparently is the new Olympic qualifying criteria but it still may come down to the Lake Placid tryouts.
The well-balanced, four-man jumping group has clinched only two team spots and faces the tough task of gaining two more spots in World Cup competition prior to the Olympics, which begin in China in February.
Among members of the U.S. Junior Team include young Flying Eagles Landon Lee and Stewart Gundry.
The tournaments at Silver Mine, where the hill record is 96 meters or 315 feet set by Mikael Kveder of Slovenia in 2014, will be part of the U.S. Cup and kickoff of the Central Division 5-Hills series that has featured foreign skiers along with the best remaining in the U.S.
“We’re expecting another exciting tournament,” said Jastrow, who will act as Chief of Competition at both local tournaments. “It is a Junior World qualifier and we should have our normal group of skiers.”
At Mount Washington, the jumpers will fly from the 7, 15, 30 and new 55-meter jumps. The record on the big hill was set last year at 54 meters or 177 feet by Adelle Swanson of St. Paul.
Club official Dan Mattoon served as a judge at last weekend’s pre-Olympic tournament at Beijing, China. He will officiate at the Games where former city Olympic jumper Reed Zuehlke will act as assistant Technical Delegate.