The Flying Eagles Ski Club has been credited with minor miracles through the years and pulled off another one over the weekend.
When Friday night’s scheduled tournament had to be called off due to a strong headwind and swirling snow, it was moved to Saturday morning with the Saturday tournament set for its regular night event.
But the wind switched directions and some snow continued to fall and that left Saturday a question mark.
No sweat. Or should we say a lot of sweat.
Club members were literally up at the crack of dawn Saturday to prepare the hill and the 9 a.m. tourney came off on schedule.
But wind gusts were reported up to 25 mph for the evening and that was threatening.
“The wind was coming from behind and we can usually handle that,” said club official Dan Mattoon. “The jumpers had little problem.”
A surprising feature was the turnout estimated at 2,000 while the temperature dropped all day and was 8 degrees with a 9-below wind chill at jump time.
“It was great to see that kind of crowd considering the weather conditions,” said Paul Jastrow, Chief of Competition. “We understand that there are people who can’t make it.
“But in this sport, we have to deal with the weather all the time. But we got the tournaments off and we have to consider it a success.”
Mattoon pointed to the variety of opportunities for the kids at the hill, including dogsled rides, ski bumps, skijoring that kept them busy. And the well-visited WEAU-TV heated hospitality tent to keep spectators warm.
“Due to the weather it probably cost us a little this year,” Mattoon said. “But when school is canceled early, it’s hard to get people to the hill.
“But as it turned out, it was exciting to see. If had been 20 degrees warmer, it would’ve been a packed house.”
Saving it
While Nik Fabijan was the star of the hill for two years, he disappointed this time with a long competition jump of 87 meters, although he shared first place with countryman Nejc Toporis Saturday morning.
But when the chips were on the table — or the money at the bottom of the hill — he met the challenge.
In the post-meet Long Standing jump competition, he saw Toporis go 94 meters ahead of him and then cut loose his weekend bomb with a 94 1\2 meter or 310-foot flight to earn the pot of gold. It was a repeat win as he went 96 1/2 (317) last year.
“It’s great to be back on the 5-hills,” Fabijan said. “The atmosphere here is great.”
The longest official tournament jump was 93 1/2 meters (307 feet) by Saturday night winner Juho Ojala.
How did the 24-year old Finn like his Eau Claire experience?
“Awesome,” he said in one word.
And what does 19-year old Toporis, who took a first and second, do back home in Slovenia?
“I’m a machinist and do other things. Just call me a ski jumper.”
City Flyers
With three Flying Eagles competing in Europe, the club was represented by five jumpers at Silver Mine Hill.
No. 1 was Nate Mattoon, who had a steady performance all weekend and earned his first Memorial Trophy, emblematic of the top city skier in the tournament. He succeeds brother Nick, who took it home five times.
And the likely winners of the future competed in U20 or Junior Class. Mainly the Gundry brothers who flirted with the 80-meter mark showing promise for what’s ahead.
You can also look ahead to Mason Gorski, who at 13 tackled Silver Mine for the first time and handled it well. He had six training jumps and the four competition rides.
“It feels great,” he said. “It’s a little different. A lot more speed.”
Ski Tips
Timo Tainio, the Finn who was injured on fall following a 91-meter jump Saturday night and was hospitalized, apparently reinjured a knee problem that had been bothering him. ... When no one would try Silver Mine in Friday night’s wind and snow, 14-year old Annie Misurek said she’d do it. She successfully rode the landing hill into the teeth of the gale. Father Peter Misurek is president of the Flying Eagles. ... Don Larson, club president when the club moved to Silver Mine in 1969, was back and said he’s planning to hit ski flying meets in Vikersund, Norway and Planica, Slovenia later in the season. ... The 5-Hills\US Cup competition moved to Minneapolis Sunday. It continues at Ispheming, Mich., Wednesday and finishes at Chicago and Westby by the end of the month. ... The scheduled head-to-head knockout tournament for Saturday night had to be junked in favor of a regular tournament in the face of the threatening winds. ... And a sportswriter had to finally put his 40-year old 1980 Lake Placid Olympic ski suit into mothballs thanks to Reed Zuehlke, who presented him with a new FIS suit while judging here last weekend.