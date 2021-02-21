It would have only seemed fitting if one of the Gundry boys – who helped in the construction of the towering new jump under project chairman Matt, their dad – would come away with the hill record.
And they were in the middle of the battle.
Stewart, who took the inaugural first jump in morning training, put his skis down at 50.5 meters (169 feet) and older brother Logan did him better with a flight of 52.5 meters (173 feet).
They did not sail quite far enough.
The standard was set by Adeline Swanson. The 15-year old from St. Paul unloaded a first jump of 53.5 meters (176 feet) and to make sure it was no fluke, she bettered that with a second jump of 54 meters (177 feet).
That’s the mark ski jumpers of the future will be shooting for on the new 55-meter facility, which sparkled in the sun Saturday afternoon as the Flying Eagles Ski Club held its 89th annual tournament and the Eau Claire Ski Club celebrated its 135th anniversary in 25-degree weather at the Mount Washington ski complex.
And it was seen across the world as USA Nordic live-streamed the action, which was seen locally on Spectrum Channel 193.
The final results listed 29 Flying Eagles among a record 133 entries in several age classes on the 7, 15, 30 and 55-meter hills with competition starting at 12:30 and not finishing after 6 p.m., with a cross country run as part of Nordic Combined competition
“We’re really happy with the way it came off,” said club official Dan Mattoon. “There were a lot of youngsters skiing out there today and the new hill passed its first test.”
Swanson said it was no big deal to beat the boys with the best point total of the day by a solid margin.
“I just see everyone as ski jumpers,” said Swanson, who has been jumping since she was 2 years old. “It is nice to have the hill record.”
The Gundrys had to be satisfied with winning their divisions.
Logan Gundry, 18, lost style points when he dragged his hands to survive a near fall on a first jump of 52 meters (171 feet). But the Fall Creek senior still won U20 by nearly 20 points, outscoring Woody Waugh of Cloquet, Minn., and Flying Eagle Carter Lee.
“I thought I had a shot at the record on my second ride,” Logan said. “I think if I could’ve held on, I could’ve gone to the bottom.”
Stewart Gundry, 15, was awarded the most style points of the day, ranking second only to Swanson in total points but his jumps of 49 and 50.5 meters were a little less than expected.
“I was hoping to get the record but it is what it is,” he said. “But I liked my jumps, the track held up and it flew like a bigger hill.”
Lee, who was the top skier two weeks ago at Westby and has come on strong this season due to extended training, is looking forward to the Central and National championships after being one of the top riders Saturday with jumps of 46.5 and 47 meters.
“I didn’t do as well as I was hoping for today,” said the North 16-year old sophomore.”But I love this hill, it’s fantastic.”
Overall, the Flying Eagles took six firsts, three seconds and three thirds in the various classes. Tony Benzie, 51, who drives from Iron Mountain, Mich., to take part for the host club, led the way winning Masters Class by a wide margin with his classy style.
Other winners were Kate Johnson, Ethan Kuehl and Rowan Tarpenning on the smaller hills. Ryan Zielie led an impressive showing by members of the Cameron Ski Club by taking a second-place finish.
Isaac Larson, of Ishpeming, Mich., was the top rider on the 30-meter hill; Owen Trimble, Norge Club of Chicago, led the way on the 15-meter and Kuehl was tops on the 7-meter.
In the Nordic Combined national qualifier held on a course just below the jumps, the race leaders were Charlotte Ripp in the 5k; Isaac Larson, 3k; Simon Langer, 2k and Jonah Velasquez 1k and all advanced with other class winners.
Flying Eagles Ski Results
Hill Size: 55-meters
Under 20 Male: 1. Logan Gundry, FE jumps of 52 and 52.5 meters (171-173 feet) for 218.6 total points; 2 Woodrow Waugh, Cloquet, MN 46-49 (151-161, 199.5; 3. Carter Lee, FE 46.5-47 (153-154), 197.8; 11. Hayden Kinstler, FE 26-27 (85-89), 66.9.
U20 Female: Anna Zigman, Minneapolis 45-47 (148-154), 187.6; 2. Charlotte Ripp, Cloquet 41-40 (135-131), 156.8; 3. Sophia Schreiner, St. Paul 38.5-40.5 (127-133), 150.7.
U16 Male: 1. Stewart Gundry, FE 49-50.5 (166-169), 219.6; 2. Maxim Glyvka, Chicago 48.5-46.5 (159-157), 204.5; 3. Isaak Nichols, Chicago 44-45.5 (144-150), 183.6; 10. Eli Gundry, FE 31-33 (102-108), 97.2.
U16 Female: 1. Adeline Swanson, St. Paul 53.5-54 (176-177), 236.5; 2. Estella Hassrick, Madison 43-45 (141-148), 182.9; 3. Sandra Sproch, Chicago, 39.5-39 (130-128), 151.3.
Masters: 1. Tony Benzie, FE 46.5-48 (153-157), 194.6; 2. Wally Kwak, Chicago 40.5-41.5 (133-137), 156.1; 3. Patrick Kruegel, St. Paul 38-39.5 (125-130), 142.5.
Hill K-point 30
Open Male: 1. Isaac Larson, Ishpeming, MI 52-52 (92-92), 200.0; 2. Rylan Zielie, Cameron 25.5-25 (94-82), 167.5; 3. Jackson Pauls, FE 21-23 (69-75), 138.5.
Open Female: 1. Cydney Huso, Coleraine, MN 22-24 (72-79), 150.0; 2. Liesel Bakk-Hansen, Chicago 22.5-22 (74-72), 138.0 3. Gemma Jacobson, St. Paul 21-22 (69-72), 133.5.
U12 Male: 1. Isaiah Langer, Cloquet 26.5-26.5 (87-87), 182.5; 2.Owen Trimble, Chicago 25-26 (82-85), 181.5; 3. Caleb Maki, St. Paul 26-26 (85-85), 174.0; 5. Quinn Ebner, Cameron 25-25 (82-82). 164.0; 9. Isaac Jacobson, FE 22-22 (72-72), 137.5; 13. Erik Jacobson, FE 16.5-17.5 (54-57), 97.5; 15. Jack Misurek, FE 10.5-21 (34-69), 84.0.
U12 Female: 1. Louisa Jacobson, St. Paul 10-20 (33-66), 80.0; 2. Lucia Hassrick, Madison 12-16 (39-52), 72.0; 3. Alaina Newton, St. Paul 9-17.5 (30-57), 67.5.
Hill K-point 15
U10 Male: 1. Owen Trimble, Chicago 15-15 (49-49), 207.5; 2. Simon Langer, Cloquet 14.5-13.5 (48-44), 187.1; 3. Silas Maki, St. Paul 13-12.5 (43-41), 183.1; 4. Jack Misurek, FE 12.5-13 (41-43), 180.1; 8. Ethan Kuehl, FE 12-12 (38-38), 171.3; Erik Jacobson, FE 11-11.5 (36-38), 163.5; 16. Isaiah Wensink, FE 9.5-9.5 (31-31), 136.8; Max Boon, FE 6.5-8 (21-26), 114.9.
U10 Female: 1. Delia Jacobson, St. Paul 13.5-14 (44-46). 183.5; 2. Frances Langer, St. Paul 12.5-12 (41-39), 171.9; 3. Lucia Hassrick, Madison 11-11.5 (36-38), 165.5; 7. Lizzy Johnson, FE 9-10 (30-33), 139.8; 9. Marlies Lange, FE 9-9.5 (30-31), 137.2; 14. Layla Gerstner, Cameron 6-7.5 (20-25), 103.2.
Open Male: 1. Rowan Tarpenning, FE 12.5-11.5 (41-38), 172.3; 2. Otto Schwinn, FE 11-12 (36-39), 164.1; 3. Ephram Marc, Cloquet 10.5-10 (34-33), 151.1; 5.William Mayer, Cameron 12.5-11 (41-36), 147.7.
Hill K-point 7
U8 Male: 1. Ethan Kuehl, FE 7-7 (23-23), 199.0; 2. Silas Maki, St. Paul 7-6 (23-20), 190.5; 3. James Denney, Cloquet 5.5-6 (18-20), 181.5.
U8 Female: 1. Teresa Myhra, St. Paul 6.5-60 (21-20), 190.0; 2. Frances Langer, Cloquet 6.5-5.5 (21-18) 185.5; 3. Astrid Morris, Cloquet 5.5-5 (18-16), 179.0; 5. Talia Maki-Foust, Cameron 5.5-5.5 (18-18), 177.5; 7. Evelyn Kuehl, FE 5-4 (16-13), 165.0; Layla Gerstner, Cameron 4-5 (13-16), 163.0; 10. Madeline Lee, FE 3.5-5 (11-16), 161.5; 11. Sophie Hirschman, FE 4-4 (13-123), 156.5; 18. Emma Nelson, Cameron 2.5 (8), 69.0.
Open Male: 1.Kalian Erickson-Nichols, Westby 6-5 (20-16), 176.0 2. Blake Nielsen, Coleraine 5-5.5 (16-18), 175.0; 3. Isaiah Wensink, FE 4-5.5 (13-18). 166.0; 4. Weston Harder, Cameron 4-4.5 (13-15).159.5; 5. Ira Schwinn, FE 4.5-3.5 (15-11), 155.0; 6.Walter Gerstner, FE 4-4 (13-13), 154.5; 7. Jonah Velasquez, FE 2.5-3.5 (8-11), 141.5.
Nordic Combined
Cross country time
U20 Male 5k: 1. Karl Thompson, Cloquet, 14 minutes, 24-secods.
U20 Female 5k: 1. Charlotte Ripp, 13:02.
K30 Open Male 3k: 1. Isaac Larson, 6:04.
U12 Male 2k: 1. Isaiah Langer, 5:56; 2.Ebner, 6:43; 3. Max Larson, Ishpeming, 6:16; 5. Isaac Jacobson, 6:53.
K15 Open Female: 1. Izzy Denney 5:56.
U10 Male 2k: 1. Simon Langer 3:12.
U10 Female 2k: 1. Lucia Hassrick, 4:03.
U8 Male 1k: James Denney, 2:40.
U8 Female 1k: 1.Frances Langer, 2:30
U8 Open Male 1k: 1. Jonah Velasquez, 2:10.