After scoring Continental Cup points for the second straight day Sunday in Brottenrode, Germany, Andrew Urlaub stopped by at home this week prior to COC tournaments at Iron Mountain, Mich., Saturday and Sunday.
The Memorial High School product was presented with a grant for travel and other expenses Tuesday at Mt. Washington by the Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire and will head back to Europe for the remainder of the season next week.
After taking part in a World Cup meet at Rasnov, Romania, he will compete in the World Junior championships at Oberwiesenthal, Germany Feb. 28-March 8.
“My goal is to finish in the top 15, I would be happy with that,” he said. “It will be close and competitive, but if I have my two best jumps, I could make the top 10.”
The 18-year old Flying Eagle will then travel to Norway for the four-meet Raw Air series, which is climaxed by ski flying at Vikersund and then go to Planica, Slovenia for the World Ski Flying championships March 20-22.
“I will be nervous, but it’s not much different than moving from a 90 to a 120 (meter hill),” he said of ski flying (in which the record is 253 1/2 meters or 832 feet). “I will treat it like ski jumping and would love to join the 200-meter club.”
As one of the top current American jumpers, he stayed hot last weekend in Germany. He had jumps of 107 and 101 1/2 meters (351-333 feet) good for 199.9 total points and 24th place after taking 28th on Saturday. Other Americans were Casey Larson in 41st and Greyson Scharffs in 57th.
In young Flying Eagles action recently at Iola, Logan Gundry won U20 with jumps of 54 1/2 and 58 meters (179-190 feet). His second jump was longest of the day and he was the meet’s outstanding rider. Annie Misurek also took a major victory by winning U12 female and was fourth in U16. Also taking firsts on the smaller hills were Lola Donnley and Jonah Velasquez. Mason Gorski placed sixth in U16 male. The Flying Eagles will host their 88th annual tournament Sunday at Mt. Washington preceded by Saturday’s tournament at Cameron.
Ski Jumping
Flying Eagles
at Iola
30-meter Hill
U20 – 1. Logan Gundry, jumps of 54 1/2 and 58 meters (179-190 feet) for 192.5 points; U16 – 6. Mason Gorski 43-47 (141-154), 127.5; U16 Female – 4. Annie Misurek 33-32 1/2 (108-107), 65.7.
U12 Female – 1. Annie Misurek 20-22 (66-72), 148.0; U12 Male – 7. Harry Donnley 15 1/2-16 1/2 (51-54), 100.0; 13. Jack Misurek 13 1/2-14 (44-46), 82.0. U14 Male – 3. Rylan Zelie, Cameron 15 1/2- 16 1/2 (54-54), 107.0; 5. Eli Gundry, 18 1/2 (61).
10-meter Hill
Open Female – 1. Lola Donnley 6 1/2-7 1/2 (21-28), 178.4; U10 Male – 9. Jack Misurek 6-6 (20-20), 166.2.
5-meter hill
U8 Male – 1. Jonah Velasquez 2-2 1/2 (7-8), 177.0; U8 Female – 1. Talia Maki-Foust, Cameron 3-3 1/2 (10-11), 189.5.