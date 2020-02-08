Andrew Urlaub has been named the leader of the United States ski jumping team for the 2020 World Junior championships to be held in Oberwiesenthal, Germany starting later this month according to USA Nordic.
The 17-year old Flying Eagle is currently enjoying a successful season in Europe and Saturday scored Continental Cup points for the second time this season by placing 28th at Brotterode, Germany in a field sprinkled with World Cup jumpers.
Urlaub had jumps of 106 and 104 1/2 meters (348 and 343 feet) and totaled 231.3 points in an event won by Rok Justin of Slovenia. He led Americans, who also included Chicago’s Casey Larson (43rd) and Patrick Gasieinca (50th).
Only two other jumpers in the field were also of Junior World age eligibility.
Urlaub made a breakthrough last year when he placed 27th in the World Juniors at Lahti, Finland and has continued to shine on the international stage this season.
“If he executes his jumps, he can improve his result from last year and cause some concern for other nations,” said men’s ski jumping coach Jan Druzina. “That hill suits him a lot.”
Druzina pointed out that Urlaub jumped into the top 15 of a FIS Cup at the world site in December.
He is joined on the team by Decker Dean and Erik Belshaw of Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Shane Kocher, Chicago and Greyson Scharffs, Park City, Ut.
Urlaub scored Continental Cup points in an earlier meet in Europe and in a FIS Cup event at Zakopane, Poland, he placed fourth, one place off the podium, and had the meet’s longest jump of 135 meters or 443 feet – a major accomplishment for an American.
Urlaub, who jumped in the World Championships in Austria last winter, would seem to rank as the No. 2 jumper of Americans based on his performance this season.
Eagles to Nationals
On the home scene, five Flying Eagles have been on a 15-man Central Division team to take part in the Junior National championships to be held at Steamboat Springs later this month.
In the U20 division, they are led by Landon Lee, who took part in the Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland two weeks ago who also jumped in some European competitions. The team is led by Kocher and Hunter Gibson, also of Chicago and also includes Flying Eagle Logan Gundry, who has come on strong this season.
Other members are Tim Ziegler, Ishpeming, Mich.; Jacob Fuller, Chicago and Woody Waugh and Aidan Ripp of Cloquet, Mn.
The U16 team includes as one of its leaders Stewart Gundry of the Flying Eagles, who is joined by Carter Lee and Mason Gorski. Maxim Glyvka of Chicago is another of its leaders. Other members are Nathan Krotz, Minneapolis; Isak Nichols, Chicago and Casey Flett, Coleraine, Mn.
The Flying Eagles will host its 89th annual tournament next Sunday at the Mt. Washington Ski Complex. On Saturday, a junior tournament will be held in Cameron.