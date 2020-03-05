Flying Eagle Andrew Urlaub didn’t have his best jumps but still wound up 18th in the World Junior ski jumping championships Thursday at Oberwiesenthal, Germany.
That was after he finished 50th in 2016 at Park City, Utah and 27th last year in Switzerland.
And as an 18-year old, he has one more try in the U20 competition.
Thursday, he had jumps of 97 and 93 meters (318 and 305 feet) for 189.7 total points, finishing well behind winner Peter Resinger of Austria who had jumps of 108 and 98 meters. Norway’s Sander Eriksen was second and Mark Hafnar of Slovenia third.
Urlaub was the top American followed by Decker Dean, Steamboat Springs, Colo., 21st while Erik Belshaw, Steamboat, was 35th and Greyson Scharffs, Park City, 51st in the 63-jumper field.
Urlaub moved up from 22nd after the first round but couldn’t quite reach has training efforts, in which he ranked 14th on Tuesday and 13th Wednesday with long jumps of 100 and 101 1/2 meters.
Ten of the jumpers who finished ahead of him were in their final year of eligibility.
The Eau Claire Memorial graduate is scheduled to head to Norway to take part in the four-meet Raw Air series, which concludes with ski flying at Vikersund on the weekend. He is also hoping to take part in the World Ski Flying championships the following weekend at Planica, Slovenia.
Acting as assistant technical delegate at Thursday’s competition was Reed Zuehlke, Eau Claire’s two-time Olympic jumper who placed 12th in the World Juniors in Austria in 1978.