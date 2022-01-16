The best junior ski jumpers in the nation gave Silver Mine Hill a tough challenge.
But it took a pair of supposedly retired veterans to pretty much steal the show.
Christian Friberg of St. Paul and Flying Eagle Nick Mattoon turned back the clock in a return to the hill as they swept the top two spots in Senior Class while the host club celebrated its 136th anniversary before a crowd estimated at 2,500 in sunny, 15-degree weather Saturday afternoon.
That was after Friday night’s scheduled tournament was canceled following several trial jumps due to gusty northeast winds that cost the Flying Eagles their top junior threat in a spectacular crash by Stewart Gundry, who did not ski Saturday due to the possibility of a slight concussion.
Saturday’s wind was friendly out of the east and gave the jumpers some air to float on early but it let up and left dead air for the second round and Long Standing Jump event.
Neither Friberg or Mattoon have skied competitively or much at all in the last two or three years. Like riding a bicycle, it didn’t matter.
Friberg, who defeated an international field to win here in 2012, powered out to 89.5 meters or 294 feet on his first try for the day’s longest jump and wound up as the overall tournament winner. His second jump was 84 meters (276 feet) and his 236.5 total points topped the tournament.
“I only skied once this year but I felt great and it was a lot of fun,” said the former national champion. “This is a fun hill to jump and it’s great to be back.”
Mattoon was not far behind. He had jumps of 85 and 84.5 meters (279-278 feet) for 228.0 points, picking up high style points like Friberg despite having not jumped since a few rides last summer.
“This is amazing,” said the 26-year-old who won here in 2013 and 2015 and was celebrating his induction into the club’s Hall of Fame. “The crowd was great all day and I just couldn’t ask for more. I’m lovin’ it.”
Moving in for his piece of the pie was Gunnar Gilbertson, the U.S. Cup leader from Steamboat Springs, Colo., who was a runaway winner in U20 Class with jumps of 89 and 86.5 meters (292-284 feet) for the second best point total of the day at 231.5.
“I had really good jumps, my takeoff was good and my airflight was good,” he said. “This is one of my favorite hills. I love coming to Eau Claire.”
Gilbertson made it a sweep when he won the Nordic Combined (jump and 5k cross country race) by one minute, 53 seconds over Skyler Amy of Alaska on a new course up and around the hill earlier in the day.
Other Juniors in the jumping mix were Chicago’s Shane Kocher who came in second; Caleb Zuckerman, Hanover, N.H., third and Jason Colby, Steamboat, fourth despite a fall.
After competition rides of 74 and 84.5 meters, Zuckerman surprised when he hit the 90-meter target at the bottom of the landing to win the $895 pot with the leap of 295 feet in the post-tournament Long Standing Jump event. Mattoon was not far off at 88 meters.
The Flying Eagles had three high finishers in the 19-jumper U20 Class and none were satisfied with their efforts. Landon Lee led the way by tying for eighth place with jumps of 69 and 75.5 meters.
“This was my fourth jump in three years on the hill and I was hoping to go in the 80s,” said Lee, who took part in the 2020 Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland. “But it was not in the cards today.”
Logan Gundry was not far behind in 10th with jumps of 70.5 and 72 meters, far off his hill PR.
“I was training a lot better than this and overall I am not satisfied,” he said. “I’m looking to do better at Minneapolis (Sunday).”
Carter Lee was 13th with short jumps and said: “It didn’t go as I had hoped. I just need more practice.”
St. Paul’s Adeline Swanson was a familiar U20 Women’s winner in that she had the long jump and won at the Mount Washington 55-meter hill in 2021. She won easily Saturday with jumps of 75 and 79 meters.
Dave Edlund, St. Paul, won Masters Class ahead of Flying Eagle Tony Benzie, who had a strong second jump of 74 meters.
Stewart Gundry, who had ranked third in the U.S. Cup series as a member of the U.S. Junior Team and won a week earlier at Minneapolis over Landon Lee, said he would be out about a week.
“I was high and heading for a good jump,” the 16-year-old said of his Friday night fall. “The wind pushed my ski down and I fell sideways into the landing. I’m feeling fine.”
The competition included the U.S. Cup series, Junior World qualifier and the first in the 5-Hill series, which continued Sunday at Minneapolis and goes to Ishpeming, Mich., Tuesday and on the weekend to the large hill at Westby before finishing a week later at Norge of Chicago.
Silver Mine Results
Senior Men: 1. Christian Friberg, St. Paul, jumps of 89.5 and 84 meters (294 and 276 feet) for 236.5 total points; 2. Nick Mattoon, Flying Eagles 85-84.5 (279-278), 228.0; 3. Hunter Gibson, Chicago 84-81 (276-266), 212.0.
Senior Women: 1. Faith Kocher, Chicago 44-41 (144-135), 29.5.
U20 Men: 1. Gunnar Gilbertson, Steamboat Springs, Colo., 89-86.5 (292-284), 231.5; 2. Shane Kocher, Chicago 81.5-85 (268-279), 213.0; 3. Caleb Zuckerman, Hanover, N.H. 74-84.5 (243-278), 199.5; 4. Jason Colby, Steamboat 81-82f (266-269f), 183.5; 5. Thomas Miller, Steamboat, 71-75 (233-246), 172.0; 5. Rowen Woods, Alaska 74.5-72 (245-236), 172.0; 7. Maxim Glyvka, Chicago 71-74.5 (233-245), 170.0; 8. Skyler Amy, Alaska, 73.5-70 (242-230), 166.5; 8. Landon Lee, Flying Eagles 69-75.5 (226-248), 166.5; 10. Logan Gundry, FE 70.5-72 (232-236), 160.5; 13. Carter Lee, FE 60-65 (197-213), 120.0.
U20 Women: 1. Adeline Swanson, St. Paul 75-79 (246-259), 190.0; 2. Josie Johnson, Park City, Utah 74.5-69 (245-226), 167.5; 3. Kai McKinnon, New York 66-62 (223-203), 124.5.
Masters: 1. Dave Edlund, St. Paul, 75.5-79.5 (248-261), 190.0; 2. Tony Benzie, FE, 60-74 (197-243), 137.0; 3. Patrick Kruegel, Minneapolis 50-59 (164-194), 81.0.
Nordic Combined
U20 Male: 1. Gilbertson; 2. Amy +1-minute, 53-seconds; 3. Zuckerman +2:03; 4. Woods +2:06; 5. Miller +3:36; 6. Glyvka +4:53; 7. Root Roepke, Park City +7:40.
U20 Women: 1. McKinnon; 2. Tess Arnone, Steamboat +0:51.