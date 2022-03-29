One of America’s top ski jumpers over the past three years, Andrew Urlaub seemed a cinch candidate for the United States team at the Olympic Games.
He even earned a spot for the team in the early season in Europe when he was one of two members to score Grand Prix (the equivalent of World Cup) points, a new requirement to qualify.
To add to that, he placed second and third in the U.S. national championships to start the season and later went to Europe to score a rare U.S. feat by attaining a Continental Cup podium finish of third place among several other high finishes.
For sure, more than enough to land the 20-year-old Flying Eagle in China in February.
Nope. It didn’t happen that way.
That’s the mysterious story of Urlaub, who is back home after spending in the neighborhood of 10 of the last 12 months competing and training out of Slovenia.
Omission was a crushing blow for Urlaub, who had represented the U.S. in the last two World Championships while pouring everything he had into the sport.
So what happened?
First, you can scratch all his early-season accomplishments. They were not considered as qualifying criteria, which began in November. There was also a lack of opportunity through scheduling and that heaped added pressure on him.
Under the circumstances, he admits his performance slipped some. He finished last of the six candidates in the Lake Placid Olympic Trials, which had no bearing except that the winner qualified for the Olympics.
But in the last two or three years, he had been a key member of the team’s top four that also included Casey Larson and Kevin Bickner of Chicago and Decker Dean of Steamboat Springs, Colo. Erik Belshaw of Steamboat and Patrick Gasienica of Chicago rounded out the team.
International results show Urlaub ranked near the top — even at the top at times — while considered one of the top young U.S. prospects. He consistently finished well ahead of Belshaw and Gasienica.
However, in the end, it was Gasienica who joined Larson and Bickner in China along with Dean, who was a last-minute selection when requirements loosened.
“Our best athlete almost didn’t make it,” Urlaub said of Dean.
Gasienica and Belshaw, who results show rarely came close to Urlaub’s accomplishments, gained advantage when they were sent to China for a pre-Olympic Continental Cup in December that had limited entry and helped them score points — which was critical in U.S. selection criteria.
“Instead of sending me, they kept me training in Slovenia to ‘reach my potential,’” Urlaub said. “I took part in only a couple events in December and January and that limited my chances.”
Looking back, Urlaub laughs when recalling a Continental Cup competition in Rasnow, Romania in September when he finished on the podium third, right behind Austria veteran Manuel Fettner, who would go on to take the silver medal on the Olympic normal hill.
Nordic program director Bill Demong and jumping coach Bine Norčič have left the program and Urlaub hopes changes will be made that will improve the program on paper and at the hill.
“This was a season to forget for our team but with the changes, I expect conditions to improve,” Urlaub said. “We’ve got guys who are capable of skiing with the best and have proved that.”
While the jumpers failed to qualify for the second round in any event at the Olympics — a weak showing — Ben Loomis held up the Flying Eagles when he led the Nordic Combined team throughout, finishing as high as 15th.
Urlaub is not giving up on his dream.
“I’m going to take it one year at a time from now,” he said. “I’ll only be 23 for the next Games (Italy in 2024). For sure I’ll put everything into it. I can’t end it the way it did this year.”
At the moment, the Memorial High School grad is home relaxing, schooling online with the University of Utah and returning to Dave Pieterick at Ray’s Place to fill in where needed for part-time employment.
He has a long-range goal of becoming a physical therapist and said he would be watching and learning as often as possible.
And, yes. He will begin personal training by mid-April and be back on his skis in May.