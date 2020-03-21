Andrew Urlaub jumped into the No. 2 spot in U.S. ski jumping based on performance and points from the past season.
Ben Loomis, the 2018 Olympic competitor, maintained a No. 2 rank in Nordic Combined coming off a six-month service hitch.
Landon Lee made his international debut highlighted by jumping in the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland.
Flying Eagles continued to carry Eau Claire colors across the globe in a ski season cut short by the spreading coronavirus.
Younger jumpers also made their mark as the city hosted major tournaments at Silver Mine Hill and at the Mt. Washington Ski Complex.
“If you would have told me before the season that things would work out as they did, I wouldn’t have believed it,” said the 18-year-old Urlaub. “But they did and I’m very happy.”
The Memorial High School graduate placed 18th in the World Junior championships in Germany, moving up from a 27th place effort a year earlier.
“I didn’t have my best jumps in the individual competition but I was satisfied,” he said. “It was kind of a bummer that I had my best jump (102 1/2 meters) in the mixed team event but as it turned out it was a good way to end the season.”
Urlaub scored in five Continental Cup meets, totaling 21 points and highlighted his season by taking fourth and 10th in FIS Cup tournaments in Poland, where he missed a podium spot by one point while unloading the longest jump of the competition at 135 meters or 343 feet. He finished 48th of more than 150 jumpers for the season with 99 FIS points although he skied in only a handful of the events.
“I started slow but it kind of clicked for me in mid-January and I had confidence the rest of the way,” he said. “It kept me on track for my goals.”
That would be the World Juniors and World Championships next winter and the 2022 China Olympics.
“I hope to be fighting for a medal at next year’s World Juniors (at Zakopane, Poland),” he said.
His major disappointment this season was the cancellation of the World Ski Flying championships at Planica, Slovenia but is hoping next season to get on the monster jump which has a record of 253 1/2 meters or 832 feet.
Loomis and teammate Jasper Good served in the World Class Athlete program of the National Guard up to the start of the ski season. Loomis remains on active duty orders.
“It set me back but I had decent results,” the former Memorial High School student said. “Overall it was a building year and I learned a lot. I’m happy although the results were not overly amazing.”
He finished the season strong, placing 10th and 13th in Continental Cup action that closed the season at Lahti, Finland. He was helped by a jump of 125 1/2 meters (412 feet).
“It was probably my best weekend of jumping and I skied faster,” he said. “It was a good way to end the season.”
Although he took part in only six of 19 Continental Cup events, he finished 24th among 90 skiers with 163 season points.
His goal is to become a repeat Olympian at the 2022 China Games. But there is work to be done before that.
“My focus right now is the World Cup and the World Championships next year in Obertsdorf (Germany),” he said.
Loomis lives with older brother Adam, a retired international standout, at the family home of recent years in Park City, Utah, and will return to Europe in the Fall.
Lee enjoyed an experience few athletes get a chance to at the Youth Olympics.
“It was incredible, nothing like it,” said the 17-year-old North High School junior. “There were a lot of things to do and the atmosphere and scenery were terrific.”
In the Lausanne Games, held every four years, Lee finished 32nd with jumps of 68 and 67 1/2 meters (223 and 225 feet).
“I didn’t have my best jumps in the individual,” he said. “It was cold and windy and I was pulled off the bar six times before they would let me jump. But I skied better in the team competition.”
The member of the U.S. Junior Team went on to ski FIS Cup in Germany and Slovenia and also jumped at Iron Mountain, Mich., in Continental Cup.
“It was a building blocks year and I was learning how to compete,” he said. “I learned you have to focus more on your mental game than physical.”
He said he will be back on his skis this summer and go overseas in August with his sights on the Olympics.
“That’s the goal,” he said. “Now I have to put it into action.”
Among the younger Flying Eagles, Stewart and Logan Gundry, Carter Lee and Mason Gorski were impressive although Gorski, who made his Silver Mine debut earlier, suffered a broken arm in a sensational fall late in the season at Brattleboro, Vt.
Annie Misurek and Elijah Gundry were major winners among 19 Flying Eagles in a field of 80 jumpers who took part in the junior club’s 88th annual tournament.
At windy Silver Mine Hill, a steady blast forced postponement of Friday night’s action but two tournaments were held Saturday thanks once again to the work of club volunteers.
In the morning action, Slovenians Nik Fabijan and Nejc Toporis tied for honors while Finland’s Juho Ojala won night honors and had the day’s longest jump of 93 1/2 meters or 307 feet.
Of the Eagles, Stewart and Logan Gundry had top 10 finishes along with Nate and Nick Mattoon. Nate earned the club’s Memorial Trophy, emblematic of the top local performance.