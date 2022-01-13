It looks like a shootout among the younger jumpers — and a chance to see Nick Mattoon take his skis out of mothballs.
Friday night’s World Junior qualifier and U.S. Cup program will be followed by Saturday afternoon’s 5-Hills event to feature the 136th anniversary ski jumping tournament weekend of the Flying Eagles/Eau Claire Ski Club at Olympic-sized Silver Mine Hill.
Friday’s two-jump competitive action begins at 7 p.m. following opening ceremonies at 6:40 p.m. while Saturday’s jumping starts at 2 p.m. Also Saturday, the cross country portion of Nordic Combined will be held at a new course up and around the hill beginning at 8 a.m.
For the first time in three decades, there will be no Europeans or foreign jumpers in the competition.
“The hill is snowed and we’re ready to go,” said Chief of Competition Paul Jastrow. "COVID has limited our entry list but we still have some fine jumpers coming in. We’re expecting long jumps. Definitely the young jumpers will come from the top and fly far but it may be a struggle for some to get to the bottom.”
The advantage of more speed should offer the opportunity to get down the hill, maybe even in the 300-foot range or challenge the hill record of 96 meters or 315 feet set by Slovenia’s Mikael Kveder in 2014.
And that should include young Flying Eagles stars Stewart and Logan Gundry and Landon and Carter Lee. Stewart Gundry currently ranks third in the U.S. Cup standings.
And don’t forget Mattoon, a former tournament winner and long jumper who is now mainly retired from the sport.
The Flying Eagles' highly-decorated 2018 Olympic alternate is expected to return from job training in Toledo, Ohio, to celebrate his induction into the club’s Hall of Fame by jumping with little flying experience over the past two or three years.
“I’m looking forward to the atmosphere and the crowd getting riled up,” said the 26-year-old former two-time U.S. Cup winner and national junior champion. “I want to give back to the people who gave to me. Maybe I can even be competitive.”
Mattoon said he did take a few practice jumps last summer at the Olympic jump in Park City, Utah.
There will be a total of 35 or more male and female jumpers and a few to watch are current U.S Cup leaders Gunnar Gilbertson and Jason Colby of Steamboat Springs, Colo., along with Tate Frantz, New York. Other contenders are expected to be Hunter Gibson and Shane Koucher from the Norge Ski Club of Chicago.
Another Flying Eagles entry will be Tony Benzie, a 49-year old stylist and a favorite in Masters Class.
The Channel 13 Hospitality tent will be available to warm up, but club official Tami Jastrow recommended fans wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
U.S. Cup and 5-Hills action moves to Minneapolis Sunday, Ishpeming, Mich., on Wednesday, Westby for two meets on the large hill next weekend and finishes Jan. 30 at Fox River Grove, Ill.