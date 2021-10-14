RICE LAKE — Getting to race the same snowmobiles that made his grandfather famous drag racing is rewarding for Davin Hauck.
Winning some big-time races on those same sleds is all the more satisfying for the 16-year-old from Rice Lake.
Davin will have his named added to some of the legendary names of the sport after taking home the Wisconsin Cup at last month’s Wausau Grass Drags. A few weeks earlier he won a pair of classes at the Hay Days in North Branch, Minn., proclaimed as the largest snowmobile event in the world.
“If he wouldn’t have gotten me into it, I’m not sure I would have ever gotten into anything with motors,” Davin said of his grandfather Pat. “Him and my dad really got me into everything I do today.”
Pat has a long history racing snowmobiles. He was inducted into the National Snowmobile Hall of Fame in 2017 after nearly four decades of racing, including more than 1,000 career wins, according to his hall of fame bio.
Getting to travel to the events with his grandson, Pat has enjoyed the experience of seeing Davin outrace some of those that competed when he was active in the sport. He then comes across those that enjoyed watching him race in the past and he gets to introduce them to the next Hauck positioned to keep the family name synonymous with winning. He also wears the same No. 22 the “Ice Man” donned for decades.
“It’s so nice to go to the race track and have your grandson racing,” Pat said, “and there’s people there that you haven’t seen for 10-15 years, and they all appreciated what I’ve done. So it’s really nice to have that happen.”
Pat opened Hauck Power Sports in Rice Lake in the early 1990s, partnering with Yamaha for the business and his racing. He sold Hauck Power Sports seven years ago and retired, giving him more time to tinker on the machines and help his grandson race.
“The time I had over there racing I had to devote a lot of time to the business so I didn’t really get to fiddle like I always wanted to fiddle,” Pat said. “So now I can spend the whole day on the sled with the clutches, I’m in no hurry.”
Davin had his own snowmobile for racing at age five, and he’s enjoyed the sport ever since as he’s grown in size and skill in learning how to control the powerful machines.
“Right away it was really the adrenaline rush, having fun with it,” Davin said. “As time goes on I’m getting to do what he gets to do in winning some of the big races that he used to win. It’s making it a lot more special to do that.”
Two years ago Davin entered the same events without quite the expectations for himself. Over the past two years he’s worked on his reaction at the start and his control of the sled. The more time he works with his grandfather the more he learns about the machines, which only enhance his ability to find success racing them. Pat added that he’ll take apart a sled and leave the parts in a pile and have Davin learn to put it back together.
Pat has developed a collection of Yamahas from over the years at his shop. It doesn’t do any good to only look at them forever, Pat said, so the grandfather and grandson plan to spend the winters to come bringing them off the shelves and getting them in working condition as Davin continues to have knowledge passed down to him.
Davin may be among the youngest competitors at these high-level races that feature racers from across the country, but with Pat’s support he’s ready for any challenge.
“It means the world to me,” Davin said of having his grandfather by his side. “If he wasn’t here helping me there is no way I’d be that close to anything there (at these races), and it means more quality time too.”