Wisconsin Mertz Football

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass against Rutgers on Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J.

 Associated Press

MADISON — The Big Ten Conference has been the talk of college football since it announced brand-name programs UCLA and USC would join the league in 2024.

A new round of conversation about the Big Ten altering the landscape — both proverbial and literal — of college sports will begin Tuesday at Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Conference commissioner Kevin Warren will speak to reporters en masse for the first time since the UCLA and USC announcement late last month, and head football coaches and players from all 14 current Big Ten programs will field questions over two days.