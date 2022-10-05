Wisconsin Minnesota Football

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) kisses Paul Bunyan’s Axe after the team’s victory over Minnesota on Nov. 30, 2019 in Minneapolis.

Paul Chryst's University of Wisconsin football team sat at 2-3 this season when he was fired by athletic director Chris McIntosh on Sunday.

Chryst took over the Badgers for the 2015 season after Gary Andersen bolted for the job at Oregon State following a 59-0 blowout loss to eventual national champion Ohio State. Chryst, a former Badgers player and offensive coordinator, led the program to three Big Ten West Division titles and a trio of berths in the conference championship game (2016, 2017, 2019).