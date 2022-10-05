Paul Chryst's University of Wisconsin football team sat at 2-3 this season when he was fired by athletic director Chris McIntosh on Sunday.
Chryst took over the Badgers for the 2015 season after Gary Andersen bolted for the job at Oregon State following a 59-0 blowout loss to eventual national champion Ohio State. Chryst, a former Badgers player and offensive coordinator, led the program to three Big Ten West Division titles and a trio of berths in the conference championship game (2016, 2017, 2019).
He finishes with a 67-26 overall record (.720 winning percentage), four 10-win seasons at UW and 6-1 bowl record that includes two New Year's Bowl victories.
Here's a look back at five notable wins during his tenure.
A top-5 upset
UW and LSU met inside Lambeau Field on Sept. 3, 2016. Chryst matched wits with former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who left the Badgers after 2015 to take on the same responsibilities with Les Miles and the Tigers. ESPN College GameDay set up shop in Green Bay, and both fan bases made the most of the ocassion.
The teams combined for only 30 points in a defensive-studded affair, but Rafael Gaglianone's go-ahead 47-yard field goal with 3:47 to play in the fourth quarter capped the scoring in a 16-14 victory. LSU drove to the UW 35, but safety D'Cota Dixon sealed the win with an interception of quarterback Brandon Harris.
Lambeau Field exploded with cheers after the turnover, and the subsequent postgame celebration included Badgers jumping into the stands.
A sweet smell in Miami
UW recorded an undefeated regular season and came within one drive of a potential College Football Playoff berth with a Big Ten championship game loss to Ohio State in 2017. The Badgers were rewarded for their efforts with a Orange Bowl clash with Mark Richt and No. 11 Miami.
The Badgers trailed 14-3 before unleashing 21 unanswered points on their way to a 34-24 victory Dec. 30. Quarterback Alex Hornibrook threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns, running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 130 yards and wide receiver Danny Davis caught three touchdown passes in the win.
Of course, that game is most known for Chryst's most meme-worthy clip ever with certain words apparently muttered about Miami's "Turnover Chain." UW finished the season 13-1.
A triple overtime comeback
Purdue last beat UW during the 2003 season, but the Boilermakers came very close Nov. 17, 2018. The Boilermakers led by two touchdowns with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but quarterback Jack Coan hit Davis for touchdown throws of 5 and 18 yards to tie the game and force overtime.
Taylor scored two of UW's three touchdowns in overtime, including a game-winning 17-yarder to cap a 47-44 come-from-behind win. The first-team All-American and Doak Walker award winner finished with 321 yards on 33 carries with three total touchdowns.
Taming the Wolverines in Camp Randall
A clash of top 15 teams in Madison took place Sept. 21, 2019, but No. 13 UW quickly made it a one-sided affair in a 35-14 win over No. 11 Michigan. The Badgers racked up five touchdowns through the first three quarters, shutting out Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines until nearly midway through the second half.
UW ran for 359 yards, including 203 from Taylor, and forced four turnovers in the resounding win.
Reclaiming the Axe and Big Ten West
The Badgers started the 2019 season 6-0, but UW fell to Illinois and Ohio State before hitting their open weekend. The No. 13 Badgers won their final four regular-season games, including a 38-17 win over a top-10 Gophers squad to clinch the Big Ten West Division and head to Indianapolis once again for the conference title game.
UW rebounded from an early Rashod Bateman touchdown reception as Coan completed 15-of-22 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus caught five passes for 114 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The defense contained Minnesota just enough (372 yards, allowed only 5 of 14 third-down conversions), while the special teams received a boost with a 49-yard return by Isaac Guerendo that helped spark a touchdown drive.