Chattanooga Illinois Football

Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) is congratulated by teammates Alex Pihlstrom (75) and Julian Pearl after scoring against Chattanooga on Sept. 22 in Champaign, Ill.

 Associated Press

The Badgers look to lick their wounds once again after a rough loss in Columbus, but they refocus their attention to a divisional foe led by an old friend.

The University of Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) hosts Illinois inside Camp Randall Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday.