The Badgers look to lick their wounds once again after a rough loss in Columbus, but they refocus their attention to a divisional foe led by an old friend.
The University of Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) hosts Illinois inside Camp Randall Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Fighting Illini (3-1, 0-1) are coming off a 31-0 victory over Chattanooga on Thursday, outgaining the FCS opponent 502-142. This is the second year of the Bret Bielema era in Champaign, which has started off promising but the rest of the Big Ten schedule awaits.
Here are five things to know about Bielema and his Fighting Illini before they make the trip to Madison.
A lot of Badger connections
Illinois' coach, of course, ran the UW football program from 2006-12. He captured three consecutive Rose Bowl berths and at least a share of the conference championship during his final three of seasons before taking the Arkansas coaching job.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst ran Bielema's offense as coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2006-11.
"I was grateful of the opportunity. I'm proud of what those teams were able to accomplish," Chryst said. "As far as working, I enjoyed working with him. You look back, and you're appreciative of it. I think what he's done there (at Illinois) in a year and a half, two years, it's impressive. It's a good football team.
"Specifically, I'm grateful I had that time to be with all the guys I worked with, the coaches and the players."
Illinois officially announced the hire of Bielema in December 2020, and last season's 5-7 mark was a drastic improvement from the program's 2-6 record in 2020, and all signs point to positive growth under the seasoned coach.
His staff includes former Badgers Aaron Henry (defensive backs coach) and Terrance Jamison (defensive line coach). Three other assistants — linebackers coach Andy Buh, associate head coach and outside linebackers Kevin Kane and offensive line coach Bart Miller — all worked at UW at some point previously.
Solid start to the season
Illinois is one late fourth quarter drive away from an undefeated start. The Fighting Illini have put themselves in solid position for a potential bowl bid. Their three wins came against Group of Five program Wyoming, a rebuilding Virginia team and the aforementioned Chattanooga.
The last time the program competed in a postseason game was the 2019 Redbox Bowl loss to California, which was led by former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox. That was the only time the Fighting Illini played in a bowl game during the Lovie Smith era, which spanned from 2016 to 2020.
The path for Illinois to reach a bowl includes Big Ten East opponents Michigan State (at home) and Michigan (at "The Big House" in Ann Arbor). It hosts Iowa, No. 21 Minnesota and Purdue while traveling to Nebraska and Northwestern and UW.
Change in offense
Bielema hired Barry Lunney Jr. to take over an offense that averaged only 20.2 points (tied for 115th in the FBS) and 329.8 yards (112th) per game last season.
Lunney comes to Champaign from Texas-San Antonio (UTSA), where the Roadrunners racked up 36.9 points and 439 yards per game in 2021. The reigning Conference USA champs hung 37 points and 497 yards on Illinois last September in an upset.
The Fighting Illini currently average 28.3 points and 454.8 total yards per contest through its first third of the 2022 regular season. Strength of schedule should be taken into account, but the offense appears balanced so far — throwing for 245.8 yards and rushing for 209 yards per outing.
Potent rushing attack
The big name to watch for the Illinois offense lies within its backfield. Junior Chase Brown has accumulated 100 or more yards in each of the first four games this season on way to a conference-best 604 yards on 6.4 yards per carry and three rushing touchdowns. His per-game average of 151 yards tops the league. UW's Braelon Allen, for reference, ranks third in the league with 497 yards on 6.8 yards per attempt.
Brown also reeled in seven catches for 31 yards and an additional touchdown.
"I think he's a great player," UW outside linebacker Nick Herbig said. "He runs the ball hard. He's the guy over there. He's a guy that they want the ball in his hands a lot, so I'm looking forward to that."
Defense containing opponents
The Illinois unit holds impressive stats through four games — again, against a softer schedule to date. The unit, led by talented coordinator Ryan Walters, allows just 7.25 points and 234.5 yards per contest — good for third and second in the Big Ten, respectively. Its third down conversion percentage defense (25%) ranks second in the league.
UW averages 211.8 rushing yards per game, but Illinois has constricted opponents in this phase of the game to only 87.3 yards per outing on 2.9 yards per carry.
Last season, the Badgers plowed through the Fighting Illini with 391 yards on the ground. Allen, in his first prominent action in the backfield of his collegiate career, and Chez Mellusi ran for a combined 276 yards with one touchdown each.