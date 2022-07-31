Packers Football

Green Bay Packers’ Allen Lazard signs autographs at the team’s practice field Saturday in Green Bay.

 Associated Press

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard enters the final year of his contract knowing he will probably get more targets than ever now that former teammate Davante Adams is with the Las Vegas Raiders.

That should give Lazard more incentive than ever. Then again, he already needed tremendous drive just to survive in the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Iowa State.