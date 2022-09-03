Illinois St Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin's Braelon Allen (0) gets past Illinois State's Dillon Gearhart (16) for a 96-yard touchdown run on Saturday in Madison.

 Associated Press

MADISON — Braelon Allen had a 96-yard touchdown scamper for the longest run from scrimmage in Wisconsin history and John Torchio had the school's longest interception return as the 18th-ranked Badgers opened their season with a 38-0 rout of Illinois State on Saturday night.

Torchio opened the scoring with a 100-yard interception return late in the first quarter.