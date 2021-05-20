Already a decorated athlete on the gridiron, Eau Claire Memorial's Grant Gerber can add another accolade to the list.
Gerber, a senior defensive end for the Old Abes, was named an honorable mention on the Associated Press spring football all-state team released Thursday.
Gerber was a wrecker on the defensive line for Memorial, drawing constant attention from offensive lines to try to keep him out of the backfield. The 6-foot-3 standout will play Division I football at the University of St. Thomas next fall.
Gerber was joined by Superior inside linebacker Carter Fonger and defensive lineman Ross Rivold on the honorable mention list. All three were all-region selections by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
Allen named POY
Braelon Allen’s ascension to one of the top players in the state of Wisconsin wasn’t by chance.
It took sweat equity. And lots of it.
The Fond du Lac standout defensive back and running back was named the spring season player of the year by the Associated Press by a panel of statewide media. Fond du Lac coach Steven Jorgensen was also named coach of the year after leading Fond du Lac to a dominating 7-0 finish.
Allen, who reclassified as a senior this season, is a University of Wisconsin recruit and already has a collegiate-type build, packing 240 pounds on to his 6-foot-2 frame.
That physique was honed with countless hours in the weight room.
“That’s really everything. It’s how you build your foundation,” Allen said. “You just get better in the weight room. I found my home there and just kind of stayed in there and put in the work. It definitely helps with confidence and just knowing that I’m not going to play against anybody stronger than me. It’s a huge advantage.”
That hard work paid off handsomely for Allen on the field. He finished tied for the state lead in touchdowns (21) with teammate and first-team all-state quarterback Kyle Walljasper. He also was third in the state in rushing yards (1,047) and averaged 14.7 yards a carry.
At defensive back he totaled 57 tackles with five tackles for loss. But Allen said he also played other positions on offense and defense during his career.
“Since I started playing both ways, that’s really something I tried to do is to play anywhere I was needed,” Allen said. “Last year, I went from quarterback and corner to receiver and safety. Then this year to running back and safety/linebacker/hybrid. This year I wanted to do a lot on the defensive side of the ball and that’s definitely something I pride myself in, just trying to be available whenever.”
Other unanimous selections included Sun Prairie defensive lineman Isaac Hamm, Kimberly running back Caleb Frazer, Menasha receiver Luke Maurer and Waunakee offensive lineman Jack Dotzler and receiver Andrew Keller.
Hamm, Walljasper and Greendale's Zach Hamilton were also nominated for player of the year.
Jorgensen unanimous pick as COY
Fond du Lac’s Steven Jorgensen was elated to be named coach of the year but not because it was a personal honor.
He knows that the award is representative of his entire coaching staff and the team in general.
“That coach of the year award is a staff award,” he said. “I have one of the best staffs, if not the best staffs in the state. It’s a year-round thing here and I know how much time the staff puts in around me here and it’s just a testament to all the hard work that went into to this unprecedented year.
“It’s really rewarding to see how the season played out and to see the players on this team get this recognition.”
Jorgensen won the award out of a pool of nominees that included Racine Horlick’s Brian Fletcher, Bangor’s Rick Muellenberg, Waunakee’s Pat Rice and Greendale’s Rob Stoltz.
Jorgensen knew his team had a collection of top senior players heading into the season, especially on offense. Led by Allen, Walljasper and a pair of first-team all-state offensive linemen (Levi Liedke, Brayden Boldt) the Cardinals averaged 58 points a game and compiled an incredible 2,825 yards rushing (403.6 per game average) and 47 touchdowns.
Their undefeated season was capped by a 71-47 victory over Division 1 powerhouse Kimberly in the season finale. Fondy’s offense was prolific, scoring 10 touchdowns on 10 consecutive possessions against a defense considered to be one of the state’s best.
Jorgensen said his players responded to the challenge presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know how much hard work they put in when things got crazy in this world,” Jorgensen said. “They used football and their workouts as a sense of norm and they just kept pushing until they had a chance to show who they were and we were glad we were able to do that this spring.”
2021 ASSOCIATED PRESS SPRING SEASON ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: x-Braelon Allen, 6-2, 240, Sr., Fond du Lac
COACH OF THE YEAR: x – Steven Jorgensen, Fond du Lac
x: unanimous selection
OFFENSE FIRST TEAM
QB – Kyle Walljasper, 6-1, 225, Sr., Fond du Lac
RB – x-Braelon Allen, 6-2, 240, Sr., Fond du Lac
RB – x-Caleb Frazer, 6-1, 215, Sr., Kimberly
RB – Jackson Acker, 6-2, 220, Sr., Verona
OL – x-Jack Dotzler, 6-6, 250, Jr., Waunakee
OL – Brayden Boldt, 6-0, 262, Sr., Fond du Lac
OL – Zach Hamilton, 6-4, 272, Sr., Greendale
OL – Levi Liedke, 6-3, 245, Sr., Fond du Lac
OL – Billy Schrauth, 6-5, 285, Jr., St. Mary’s Springs Academy
WR/TE – x-Andrew Keller, 6-5, 210, Jr., Waunakee
WR/TE – x-Luke Maurer, 6-1, 175, Sr., Menasha
K – Owen Konopacki, 6-4, 200, Sr., Sun Prairie
ALL-PURPOSE – x - Avery Johnson, OL/DE, 6-3, 265, Sr., Lomira
ALL-PURPOSE – x - Ben Wellhoefer, QB/LB, 5-9, 190, Sr., Omro
DEFENSE FIRST TEAM
DL – x-Isaac Hamm, 6-5, 270, Jr., Sun Prairie
DL – Zach Hamilton, 6-4, 272, Sr., Greendale
DL – Luke Hessenauer, 6-3, 230, Sr., Milton
DE/OLB – Brooks Empey, 6-2, 220, Sr., Stoughton
DE/OLB – Jalonnie Williams, 6-5, 280, Sr., Greenfield
ILB – Kyle Dietzen, 6-0, 215, Sr., Omro
ILB – Blake Fletcher, 6-3, 225, Soph., Racine Horlick
ILB – Skyler Gill-Howard, 6-2 228, Sr., Greenfield
DB – x-Braelon Allen, 6-2, 240, Sr., Fond du Lac
DB – Tyler Dahlhauser, 5-10, 180, Jr., Monona Grove
DB – Deven Magli, 6-1, 190, Jr., DeForest
P– Tyler Ebel, 6-5, 230, Jr., P, DeForest
HONORABLE MENTION
Sam Barnett, Sr., ILB, Holmen; Carter Borchardt, Sr., OLB, Stevens Point; Alex Boyko, sr., WR/DB, Greenfield; Kobe Brown, Sr., RB, Racine Case; Caden Brunell, Sr., ILB/RB, Columbus; Will Brust, Sr., QB, Greendale; Caleb Bunker, Sr., OL/LB, Monroe; Austin Carrillo, Sr., OL, Racine Case; Trevor Daffinson, Sr., OL, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Rudy Detweiler, Sr., ILB, Stoughton; Gabe Finley, Sr., RB, DeForest; Carter Fonger, Sr., ILB, Superior; Daniel Ford, Sr., DL, Waunakee; Dylan Foth, Sr., RB, Sheboygan South; Grant Gerber, Sr., DE, Eau Claire Memorial; Mekhi Gullens, Sr., ILB, Sun Prairie; Chase Hanselman, Sr., WR, Neenah; Ethan Hemmersbach, Sr., DL, Bangor; Mason Herlitzke, Jr., QB, La Crosse Central; Lucas Heyroth, Jr., RB/DE, Lodi; Chris Izard, Sr., OLB, Brown Deer; Quentin Keene, JR., QB, Waunakee; Cole Kerchefski, Sr., RB, Stevens Point; Wes King, Jr., DE, Appleton North; Ben Knuth, Sr., OL/DL, Brodhead/Juda; Logan Kobus, Sr., OL, Pulaski; Beau Kopp, JR., QB/DE, Cuba City; Evan Malcore, Jr., OL, Sun Prairie;Cal Martine, Jr., RB, Appleton North; Ryan Molitor, Sr., TE/DL, Black Hawk/Warren, Ill.; Jayden Montgomery, Jr., LB, Bay Port; Calvin Muraski, Sr., OL, Bay Port; Nate Lee, Sr., LB, Neenah; Owen Pawlikowski, Jr., WR, Kimberly; Max Pieterick, SR., DB, Oshkosh West; Karter Rashke, Sr., OL, Stevens Point; Ross Rivord, Jr., DE, Superior; Colin Schuster, jr., DB, Greendale; Jackson Servais, Sr., OL, La Crosse Central; Sammy Smith, Sr., DE, Sun Prairie; Cade Stachura, Sr., DB/WR, Omro; Evan Taft, Sr., DE, Greendale; Elliott Turrentine, Sr., DB, Whitnall; Will Vaile, sr., TE/LB, Greendale; Luke Vance, Sr., RB, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Jesse Weber, Sr., DB/RB, Lomira; Ben Werner, Jr., OL/DL, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg; Sam Wood, Sr., OL/DL, Fond du Lac.