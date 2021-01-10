Urlaub 7th in Poland
Andrew Urlaub led Americans in weekend FIS Cup ski jumping action at Zakopane, Poland. The 19-year-old Flying Eagle placed seventh among 83 entries Saturday and came back to take 21st Sunday. He teamed up with Decker Dean in the strong American showing.
After leading the trial round Saturday, Urlaub had a first round jump of 136 1/2 meters (448 feet) to rank second but slipped to seventh with a second jump of 129 1/2 meters (425 feet). Dean, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., placed ninth with jumps of 125 1/2 and 133 meters.
Sunday, Urlaub had shorter jumps of 119 1/2 and 124 meters (392 and 407 feet) while Dean took 13th with jumps of 121 and 128 meters. No other Americans placed in the top 50. In the standings, Dean has 49 points and Urlaub 46 although taking part in just two of the 10 competitions. Elias Medwed, of Austria, won both weekend events.
From staff reports