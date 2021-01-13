McCabe keeps his letter
Eau Claire native and former Memorial Old Abe Jake McCabe will serve as an alternate captain with the Buffalo Sabres, the team announced Wednesday.
McCabe, entering his eighth National Hockey League season, retains the role after first being named an alternate captain by Buffalo at the start of last season. He's played 340 NHL games, all with Buffalo, while totaling 17 goals and 57 assists.
McCabe and the Sabres kick off their 2021 campaign on Thursday against the Washington Capitals.
From staff reports