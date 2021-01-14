WIAA makes division changes
A number of local schools moved up a division for the boys and girls basketball postseasons due to other programs opting out of the playoffs, the WIAA announced Thursday. Fifteen boys and 15 girls teams in the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area moved up a division in the new breakdown.
For boys (new division in parenthesis): Menomonie (1), River Falls (1), Altoona (2), Baldwin-Woodville (2), Cameron (3), Cumberland (3), Durand (3), Ladysmith (3), Mondovi (3), Osseo-Fairchild (3), Flambeau (4), Thorp (4), Alma Center Lincoln (4), Blair-Taylor (4), Eleva-Strum (4).
For girls: Menomonie (1), River Falls (1), Altoona (2), Baldwin-Woodville (2), Cameron (3), Cumberland (3), Durand (3), Mondovi (3), Osseo-Fairchild (3), Stanley-Boyd (3), Blair-Taylor (4), Eleva-Strum (4), Glenwood City (4), Elmwood/Plum City (4), Thorp (4).
Delong’s Stout role grows
UW-Stout men’s golf coach Andrew Delong has been named the school’s director of golf.
Delong takes over the role from the recently retired Howie Samb. The change sees Delong also become the women’s golf coach for the Blue Devils.
Delong is in his second season on Stout’s staff.
From staff reports