Urlaub scores, Loomis returns
Competing in a field of two former Olympic champions and numerous World Cup veterans, Andrew Urlaub was able to score Continental Cup ski jumping points over the weekend at Innsbruck, Austria. Also, Ben Loomis returned to World Cup Nordic Combined action at Val di Fiemme, Italy.
Urlaub, the 19-year old Flying Eagle, finished 28th Saturday with jumps of 119 and 121 1/2 meters (390 and 399 feet). In a second meet, he missed scoring by one meter with a jump of 114 meters and wound up 35th. He has a total of 16 season points. Four-time Olympic champion Simon Ammann, of Switzerland, won the second competition.
Loomis, the 22-year old Flying Eagle Olympic veteran, teamed with Taylor Fletcher to place 12th in a 2x7 1/2 team racing event while a second U.S. team was 14th. In individual races, Loomis placed 39th Friday and in Sunday’s normal hill 10k event, he wound up 43rd as the second American in both races. Fletcher placed 19th Friday as the only U.S scorer.
From staff reports