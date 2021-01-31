Girls hoops playoff field set
The WIAA published on Sunday the brackets for the girls basketball playoffs, which begin Feb. 9.
Eau Claire North received a No. 2 seed in its Division 1 sectional, earning the Huskies a first-round bye. North will face the winner of the matchup between No. 3 Holmen and No. 6 Eau Claire Memorial.
Menomonie is also a No. 2 seed in Division 1. The Mustangs play third-seeded Superior in the regional semifinals.
Several local teams received top seeds. In Division 2, Rice Lake is a No. 1 seed in its regional grouping. Barron is the top seed in its Division 3 grouping, while Western Cloverbelt members Fall Creek and McDonell are top seeds in Division 4 and 5, respectively. Alma Center Lincoln is a No. 1 seed in Division 5.
Osseo-Fairchild is a No. 2 seed in Division 3 and will take on No. 3 Stratford in its playoff opener. Third-seeded Durand will also host a Division 3 playoff game, taking on No. 6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.
Cadott earned a bye in Division 4 by receiving the No. 2 seed in its regional. The Hornets host either Marathon or Thorp to begin the playoffs.
Altoona is a No. 4 seed in Division 2 and will host fifth-seeded Ellsworth to begin the postseason.
Second-seeded Colfax hosts third-seeded Regis in an all-local regional semifinal in Division 4. That regional's first round features a game between Augusta and Spring Valley.
Independence, a No. 2 seed in Division 5, plays host to No. 3 Immanuel Lutheran in the regional semifinals.
The WIAA announced on Friday that the La Crosse Center will host three divisions of the boys and girls state tournaments, although which divisions will play there has not been revealed. A second site for the remaining divisions is yet to be determined.
From staff reports