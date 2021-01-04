Stanley re-ups with Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday they have signed Menomonie native Nate Stanley, along with seven others, to a futures contract.
Stanley, who the Vikings drafted in the seventh round last year, has spent the entire season on the Minnesota practice roster. He left Iowa ranked second in school history in passing touchdowns and passing yards while going 3-0 in bowl games.
He's one of three Vikings quarterbacks under contract for next season, joining starter Kirk Cousins and fellow practice squad-member Jake Browning. Backup Sean Mannion is to be to become a free agent in March.
Futures contracts take effect on March 17, the start of the next league year, and do not count against the salary cap or 53-man roster limit until then.
Ski tournament postponed
The Flying Eagles Ski Club has postponed its international ski jumping tournament scheduled for Jan. 21-22 at Silver Mine Hill to a later date due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pending conditions at the time, it will be held Feb. 20-21 in conjunction with an inaugural tournament at the new 55-meter hill at Mt. Washington.
Due to limited travel, a tournament at Silver Mine would have a small amount of entries with few skiers here from out of the Central Division. Work at the Mt. Washington hill is near completion and will hopefully be ready by the time of the scheduled date.
The normal U.S.Cup and 5-Hills series events are likely to be held on a smaller scale.
From staff reports