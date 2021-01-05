Teams to return to Hobbs
Eau Claire's prep hockey teams will be able to play home games at Hobbs Ice Center again.
Eau Claire Memorial athletic director Kevin Thompson confirmed in an email to the Leader-Telegram that the teams can return to their home rink. They had previously been unable to play at Hobbs due to repairs on multiple rinks in the center.
Memorial and Eau Claire North are set for a rivalry clash at Hobbs on Saturday night, the first game for both schools back in their home facility.
Steel add home dates
The Chippewa Steel, which returned to action last week after more than a month pause, announced nine new home dates on Tuesday.
Those added games include: Feb. 11 vs. Fairbanks, Feb. 17 vs. Kenai River, March 3 vs. Austin, March 5 vs. Fairbanks, March 20 vs. Minnesota, May 6 vs. Janesville, May 7 vs. Janesville, May 8 vs. Janesville and May 13 vs. Minnesota. All games will begin at 7:10 p.m.
From staff reports