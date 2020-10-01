UW-Stout’s Roux earns honor
UW-Stout center Bailey Roux, a Rice Lake native, was one of three WIAC student-athletes and 199 overall named as semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Thursday. The award recognizes the top football scholar-athlete in the nation, an individual with success on the field, in the classroom and as a leader.
Roux, a Criminal Justice and Rehabilitation major, carries a 3.769 GPA and is a six-time recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence. On the field, he is a captain and was a second team All-WIAC selection last year and in 2018.
From staff reports