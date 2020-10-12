ECM softball coach resigns
Eau Claire Memorial softball coach Brad Chapman resigned from his position after 28 years in the program and 20 years as the head coach.
“I will always cherish the opportunity and time that I have coached," Chapman said in a statement. "I am grateful to have coached at Memorial High School.”
Balancing both coaching and teaching duties was becoming quite demanding for Chapman, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, Memorial athletic director Kevin Thompson wrote in a release. Chapman has chosen to continue teaching at Meadowview Elementary.
Wallin leads locals in Kohler
Ladysmith's Jackie Wallin is tied for 13th in Division 2 to lead locals after Monday's opening round of the girls state golf tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
Wallin shot a plus-12 as the event's first day was cut down to nine holes due to weather. She's eight strokes behind leader Ashley Stanislawski heading into Day 2, which will feature 18 holes.
Regis/Altoona's Lydia Jensen is tied for 16th in D2 at plus-13, while her teammate Elli Anderson is tied for 29th after carding a plus-18. Kylie Walker of Westosha Central leads the pack with a plus-1 in Division 1, which features no local competitors.
From staff reports