North releases football schedule
The Eau Claire North football team announced its spring 2021 schedule on Wednesday evening.
The Huskies will open their alternate season at Superior in Week 1. The schedule release did not include dates, but the WIAA’s earliest date for a game to be played is March 24.
The Huskies are slated to host Stoughton in Week 2. It’s one of four games scheduled to be at home, the others being La Crosse Central in Week 4, Sparta in Week 6 and Eau Claire Memorial in Week 7.
Road games are also scheduled for Week 3 at La Crosse Logan and Week 5 at Holmen.
Chi-Hi adds football game
Chippewa Falls has added a football game for October 30, activities director Mike Thompson tweeted Wednesday.
The Cardinals will hit the road to take on Marshfield. They were previously scheduled to play Holmen.
From staff reports