Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek girls golf finished in first place Friday at a previously rain-delayed regional meet at Skyline Golf Course, punching the team's ticket to sectionals in the process. Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Eleice Dahl also tied for the individual title, shooting a 95.
Dahl tied for first with Arcadia/Independence's Hallie Tulip, whose team also made the cut for sectionals.
Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Izzy Popple tied for fifth by carding a 99, while teammates Trinity Knudtson and Madyson Rosman tied for seventh with a pair of 101s. Rounding out the team was Brenna Seefeldt with a 119.
7 named to Blugolds Hall of Fame
Seven athletes, all of whom were All-Americans during their time at UW-Eau Claire, were announced as members of the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Friday.
Included in the class, the 44th group of men's inductees and 31st of women, are basketball players Jon Wallenfelsz and Sherm Carstensen, golfers Josh Dirks and Ryan Quinn, track athlete John Schuna, gymnast Alison (Eagles) Anderson and wrestler Davey Starks.
An induction banquet may be scheduled in the spring if pandemic conditions have eased by that time, UW-Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher and Hall of Fame Executive Director Tim Petermann said in a statement.
