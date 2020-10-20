ECASD to play in winter
Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North will play sports this winter, Eau Claire Area School District executive director Kim Koller confirmed to the Leader-Telegram on Tuesday.
Both schools opted to not partake in the fall season, instead deciding to offer fall sports during the WIAA’s newly formed alternative spring period.
Girls basketball, boys and girls hockey and gymnastics teams across the state can begin practicing on Nov. 16. Boys basketball, boys swimming and diving and wrestling can kick off practices Nov. 23.
Crickets getting home game
Fall Creek football will host its game Friday night against Mondovi as scheduled after the Eau Claire City-County Health Department opted to not renew its health order.
The Crickets previously moved their scheduled home game against Elk Mound on Oct. 2 to Elk Mound. They will celebrate senior day on their home field this week.
