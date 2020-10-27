C-W hires hoops coach
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser has hired former Regis coach Patrick Boughton to be its new girls basketball coach.
The school board approved the hiring at Monday night's meeting.
Boughton coached the Regis girls program for five seasons before moving on at the end of last winter. He led the Ramblers to a 74-48 record during his stint, winning four Western Cloverbelt Conference titles and guiding the team to the state tournament in 2016.
He also coached Regis to three Cloverbelt crossover titles.
Boughton takes over a Bulldogs team which went 6-17 last season.
