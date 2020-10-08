Steel tix to go on sale
Single game tickets for the 2020-21 Chippewa Steel season will be available beginning on Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m., the team announced Thursday.
General admission bleacher seats are $10 in advance at $12 at the door. Kids four and under are free. The Steel are requiring masks inside Chippewa Area Ice Arena, and hand sanitation stations will be placed throughout the facility.
The Steel, which saw their 2019-20 season end early due to the coronavirus pandemic, open the home portion of this season on Nov. 6 against Kenai River.
From staff reports