Menomonie game canceled
Menomonie football’s Monday night game against River Falls has been canceled, Mustang coach Joe LaBuda told the Leader-Telegram Sunday. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday but was postponed.
The Mustangs were looking to earn a share of an unofficial Big Rivers title with a victory against the Wildcats. They finish 3-1 against conference foes, tied in the loss column with River Falls and Hudson. River Falls went 2-1 in Big Rivers play. The BRC announced prior to the fall sports season beginning that it would not keep track of standings or crown league champions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
LaBuda said the decision to cancel came from River Falls. Menomonie is scheduled to wrap up the regular season Friday on the road against Onalaska.
Five games scheduled to be played last Friday involving schools in the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area were also canceled: Altoona at Auburndale, Regis at Fall Creek, Thorp at Marathon, Melrose-Mindoro at Whitehall and Northwestern at Barron.
From staff reports