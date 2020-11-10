More FB games canceled
The list of canceled playoff prep football games for this Friday continues to grow.
Locally, matchups between Cadott and Ladysmith, Colfax and Cameron, Fall Creek and Mondovi, Osseo-Fairchild and Luther, Turtle Lake and Lake Holcombe/Cornell, Clear Lake and Flambeau, Augusta and Glenwood City and Eleva-Strum and Pepin/Alma have all been marked as forfeits by the WIAA.
Luther and Mondovi have now rescheduled to play each other this Friday after both their opponents forfeited.
The WIAA is sponsoring a two-round postseason for teams which wish to participate. Teams were placed into four-team regional groupings last weekend.
From staff reports