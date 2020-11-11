More football changes
Cameron football announced it is concluding its season early on Twitter Wednesday, citing increased COVID-19 cases and quarantine numbers.
Cameron was scheduled to play Friday against Clear Lake, a replacement for a previously canceled Level 1 playoff game, but Clear Lake canceled that matchup as well prior to the Comets’ decision.
Both games in the D1 foursome that includes Menomonie were altered Wednesday. The Mustangs, despite being the hire seed, will now travel to Marshfield Friday due to spectator restrictions at UW-Stout. D.C. Everest forfeited its matchup with Hudson, meaning the Raiders will play the Menomonie/Marshfield winner next week in Level 2.
Augusta will now play Pepin/Alma Friday after both teams had their Level 1 opponents cancel.
Steel announce captains
The Chippewa Steel announced Ian Famulak and Spencer Oyler will share captaincy duties this season on Wednesday, while Michael Black and Brockton Baker will be alternate captains.
“Our leadership group for the season has guys that will lead our group in the direction we want to go,” Steel coach Carter Foguth said in a statement. “They were chosen by their teammates to be the leaders of this group and we look forward to what we can accomplish with them leading the way.”
The Steel will play their second game of the season on Thursday against the Kenai River Brown Bears.
From staff reports