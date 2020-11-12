WFCA gives academic honors
Thirty-eight seniors from the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area were named Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Individual Academic All-State selections on Thursday, with Cumberland leading the way with eight honorees.
Players needed to be a senior, have a 3.75 cumulative GPA or higher and be a varsity letterwinner to qualify. Those making the cut included: Cumberland’s DaShaun Ames, Sam Schradle, Ryley Otto, Jack Martens, Travis Runberg, Devon Roff, Carter Bickle and Milan Monchilovich, Eau Claire Memorial’s Lucas Ebeling, Austin Monson, Henk Boese, Grant Gerber, Easton Tok, Tom Schiefer and Ethan Vachowiak, Eau Claire North’s Luke Becker, Xavion Biesterveld, John Hedrington, Austin Opatz and Nathan Schindler, Elk Mound’s Ryan Bohl, Ben Heath, Alex Johnson, Ethan Levra, Nate Lew and Antonio Meyer, Ladysmith’s Brandon Walters, Mondovi’s Jacob Zacharias and Zachary Kauten, Regis’ Kevin Byrne, Drew Goettl and Bennett Seelen, Spring Valley’s Michael Bauer, Nolan Stans and Nathan Fesenmaier, Stanley-Boyd’s Bo Chwala and Carter Vait and Whitehall’s Ryan Kleinhans.
Cumberland and Stanley-Boyd also earned WFCA Team Academic All-State honors. To qualify, squads needed an average cumulative GPA of at least 3.33 for its seniors and a senior class of at least five players.
Steel fall to Brown Bears
The Chippewa Steel fell to 0-2 on Thursday, dropping the first game of a three-game series with Kenai River 5-3.
The Brown Bears scored the first three goals of the game in the second period before Chippewa cut the deficit to one with goals from Ryan Waltman and Grisha Gotovets in the third. But Kenai River scored twice in the final 11 minutes to hold on despite another late Steel goal from Spencer Oyler.
Chippewa will play Kenai River again on Friday and Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Both matchups are scheduled for 7:10 p.m.
From staff reports